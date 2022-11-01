ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group , which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings.

The move to freeze and block any potential transactions with U.S. entities comes after two car bombings at a busy junction in Somalia's capital on Saturday killed more than 120 people .

Al-Shabab, which often targets the capital, Mogadishu, and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, saying its objective was to hit the education ministry.

These are the first sanctions on Somalia's Islamic State group network from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The State Department designated IS-Somalia in 2018 as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”

On Oct. 17, the U.S. imposed financial penalties on more than a dozen people from Somalia and Yemen who it said were involved in al-Shabab’s financing operations, which use those funds to help in weapons procurement and recruitment activities.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions further target the “network of weapons traffickers, their associates, and an affiliated business that have facilitated weapons transfers to multiple terrorist groups.”

Violent acts have increased in recent months. Islamic extremist fighters early this month targeted a Somali government headquarters in the Hiran region, leaving at least 20 people dead and 36 wounded in a town at the center of a recent mobilization against the extremists.

Saturday's bombing in Mogadishu injured more than 320 people, and many were still missing.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who lost loved ones and were injured in Saturday’s horrific attack and strongly condemn this indefensible act of terrorism,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said. “Today, we take direct aim at the networks funding and supplying both ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab that support their violent acts."

The Islamic State group sometimes is known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Islamic State group at https://apnews.com/hub/islamic-state-group and al-Shabab at https://apnews.com/hub/al-shabab .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Reuters

Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
Tampa Bay Times

Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters

Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
The Independent

Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns

Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, the government’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins.The conference, which starts on Sunday, comes as the climate emergency escalates with droughts, wildfires and floods devastating communities around the world.This Sharm el-Sheikh summit has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that...
The Independent

Climate change must be taken as seriously as Covid, Cop27 chief warns

The climate crisis will only be taken seriously when countries realise it is an existential threat like Covid, Cop27 host’s chief negotiator warns.As international delegations arrive in Egypt from across the world, ambassador Mohamed Nasr said the climate crisis would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.The Cop27 climate summit will open its doors in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday in a bid to make tangible progress on a host of issues from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to helping developing countries adapt to a warming planet.Mr Nasr said...
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy