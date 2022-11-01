ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland bicyclist hit by car Thursday

From Local 3 News: A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The incident happens around 2:55 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
WILLOWICK, OH
Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
ELYRIA, OH
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
House fire in University Heights under investigation

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Road in University Heights on Friday morning. According to the University Heights Fire Chief, crews responded to the home after neighbors began to smell smoke. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found that the flames had spread to...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

