mymix1041.com
Cleveland bicyclist hit by car Thursday
From Local 3 News: A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The incident happens around 2:55 p.m.
Motorcyclist life flighted after crash: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 25, officers responded to a motorcycle crash south of Westwood Drive. The driver was transported to the hospital and then life flighted to Metro Health. He was charged with operating under the influence, reasonable control and expired registration. Trespassing: Condor Drive. Officers were dispatched to a 911 call...
Euclid Police search for missing 67-year-old
Euclid Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 67-year-old Euclid man last seen on Nov. 3.
18YO woman arrested on Friday in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.
Woman shot dead near Wade Park apartments
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting Friday evening to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
cleveland19.com
Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Man with loaded handgun crashes Chevy into boulder: Berea Police Blotter
Overdose, carrying concealed weapon, drug trafficking, operating vehicle under the influence: Front Street. A Cleveland man, 42, was arrested, then taken to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 after he crashed a Chevrolet Malibu into a boulder on Front Street. Someone at Grindstone...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Police searching for vehicles seen at fatal motorcycle crash on SR-2
The Willoughby Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for two drivers they believe were present at the time of a fatal motorcycle crash on Oct. 24.
Drunk woman cited in her driveway: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded Oct. 31 to a report of a woman, 59, continually falling in her driveway. She was found in the apron of her driveway with superficial cuts to her face and was highly intoxicated. She was subsequently taken to the hospital and was cited for public intoxication. General assistance:...
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
cleveland19.com
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
cleveland19.com
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
House fire in University Heights under investigation
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Road in University Heights on Friday morning. According to the University Heights Fire Chief, crews responded to the home after neighbors began to smell smoke. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found that the flames had spread to...
