Read full article on original website
Related
wpsu.org
Democrats Shapiro and Fetterman hold "Get Out the Vote" rally at Penn State
With Election Day less than a week away, candidates are making their final pushes to get voters to the polls. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Old Main Lawn Wednesday night as part of Shapiro’s “Get Out the Vote” bus tour across Pennsylvania.
wpsu.org
Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains
The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Comments / 0