Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Jazz week wrap-up Saxophonist and composer Tia Fuller, a member of Beyonce’s all-female tour band, will perform during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the University of Pittsburgh’s Bellefield Hall auditorium, 315 S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. The concerts are the closing performances of the 52nd annual...
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church
On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
tablemagazine.com
Lamb Fest 2022
Could we have ordered a more beautiful day? It was sunshine and blue skies over the SouthSide Works as 11 all-star chef teams brought creativity and heart to Pittsburgh’s favorite food competition. Lamb Fest 2022 was bigger and better than ever with over 800 lamb enthusiasts tasting their way down 27th Street. Some new features at this year’s event were the addition of a mini farmers’ market as well the inclusion of the brand new SouthSide Works Town Square into the festival footprint.
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
wtae.com
Giant Eagle announces stores will be closed on Thanksgiving after all
PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle announced Thursday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. This is a reversal from an earlier announcement and continues the decision to close Giant Eagle stores made in 2021. A spokesperson had announced on Oct. 24 that Giant Eagle stores would...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!
PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
wtae.com
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
pghcitypaper.com
5 Questions with Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen has been staying busy. After being crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on season eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2016, she has gone on to act in several movies and TV shows, co-host the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, and perform stand-up around America. Most recently, Bob, along with fellow drag queens Eureka O’Hara and Shangela, stars in HBO’s “We’re Here,” which has its season three premiere on Nov. 25. The show follows the drag trio across the country as they help locals in small communities overcome insecurities and transform into confident drag queens.
Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place
PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
Possible record-setting temperatures incoming this weekend
PITTSBURGH — Today will be warm and muggy with dry weather through the daylight hours. Rain will return tonight into tomorrow. Highs will reach near the record, climbing into the upper 70s. If the high hits 80 degrees, then the record will be tied. Get your outdoor activities in...
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
pghcitypaper.com
Pitt breaks ground on massive solar farm project
Construction is underway on one of the largest solar projects in Western Pennsylvania. The Gaucho Solar Project is a new, 20-megawatt solar farm near Pittsburgh International Airport. The project will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next 20 years. The Gaucho Solar project will include about 55,000...
