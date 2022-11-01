Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman arrested for murder months after Glasgow man’s death
Nearly four months after a Glasgow man died, Kentucky authorities announced that a woman had been taken into custody on a murder charge.
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle
A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
wnky.com
Glasgow Auto Auction theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
k105.com
Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges
A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 remains closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
wcluradio.com
Terry to provide free, historical walking tour of municipal cemetery
GLASGOW — A historical walking tour will take place Saturday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Historian Sam Terry will lead the tour. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m. “If you’ve always wanted to know the story of the woman sitting atop the monument at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, here’s your chance to learn her story and quite a few more,” Terry said.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
WBKO
A fantastic Friday!
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
WBKO
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested late last night on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Benjamin Bault, age 38, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and numerous traffic related offenses.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man indicted on assault charge early this year arrested
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs man yesterday who was indicted on an assault charge earlier this year. According to jail records, 34-year-old Craig Allen Irvin was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Irvin was indicted in Russell Circuit Court in April on a charge...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown woman arrested on drug charges
A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, 24-year-old Carrie Lawless was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Lawless was arrested by Deputy Nathan Ginn with the Russell County...
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
Gallatin Police Looking for Lorando Burrow Wanted on Domestic Assault Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department would like your help in finding Lorando Burrow. Burrow has domestic assault warrants on file with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. Please contact Officer Moss or the Gallatin Police Department with any information about this case. [email protected] or 615-452-1313.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
Comments / 1