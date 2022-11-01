ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

k105.com

Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle

A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow Auto Auction theft

GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges

A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Terry to provide free, historical walking tour of municipal cemetery

GLASGOW — A historical walking tour will take place Saturday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Historian Sam Terry will lead the tour. It is expected to begin at 10 a.m. “If you’ve always wanted to know the story of the woman sitting atop the monument at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, here’s your chance to learn her story and quite a few more,” Terry said.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
WBKO

A fantastic Friday!

Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested late last night on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Benjamin Bault, age 38, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and numerous traffic related offenses.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown woman arrested on drug charges

A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, 24-year-old Carrie Lawless was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Lawless was arrested by Deputy Nathan Ginn with the Russell County...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was an early morning wakeup call for guests at the Days Inn in Elizabethtown Wednesday. The fire department said all alarms were working properly and everyone that was staying here was able to get out safe. Elizabethtown Fire Chief Mark Malone said the smoke alarms...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

