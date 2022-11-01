People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

Time to hide more packages from our partner!

So what does your kitchen look like? Do you kind of just have a ton of stuff crammed into every corner, or have you figured out the exact look that you like and done everything you can to reach that look? And luckily there are a lot of things nowadays to help with anything kitchen related - from the perfect organization tools to simple and easy ways to totally change the look of your kitchen !



This includes the all-amazing Amazon which has direct-to-you finds that can help you achieve the look of your dreams!

Diy’er and Goth Mom Katt has a thing for all things dark and spooky, and you can bet that this isn’t limited to just her wardrobe! So when she wanted to darken up her kitchen, she headed right to her phone and pulled up Amazon. You see, this online shopping platform is host to all kinds of goodies, and that luckily includes Gothic decor!

The very first thing that Kat purchased for her kitchen just so happened to be a black knife block, perfect for displaying your favorite knives while also keeping up with the Gothic vibes, before she moved on to an Elvira-themed chia pet (which has already been added to our own carts, just saying!)

There are also Scrub Daddies that came in a Halloween theme with Frankenstein's monster, pumpkins, and more as well as some simple yet absolutely gorgeous floor mats that help tie the whole look together.

Why do we love this look so much? Because yes, while it is dark, there is also a delightful playfulness to it as well! Honestly the floor runners kind of remind us of something straight out of the Haunted Mansion, which we are SO here for, while the rest would fit in well with just about any aesthetic, not just pure goth!



