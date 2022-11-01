ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uta.edu

UTA team wins design and writing awards

The Marketing, Messaging and Engagement team at UT Arlington earned one international award and five regional awards for its creative design and powerful writing from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). The 2021 issue of Inquiry magazine earned a bronze Circle of Excellence international award from CASE...
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

Psychology doctoral student wins national award

Norma Garza Reyes, a doctoral student in experimental psychology at The University of Texas at Arlington, recently earned an award for Best Scholarly Paper from the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE). Her paper is titled “Nepantla aquí, Nepantla allá: The borderlands of identity from Mexican-origin women in...
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

UTA In The News — Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Erin Carlson, associate professor and director of graduate public health programs in the UT Arlington College of Nursing and Health Innovation, spoke to The Dallas Morning News about possible trends in infectious diseases this winter. Carlson and other public health experts predict a perfect storm of increasing COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases.
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

UTA honors Native American Heritage Month

The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change team has helped plan a variety of events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month at The University of Texas at Arlington. “I try to share my culture and history and work for the empowerment of Native Americans year-round,” said Stephen Silva Brave,...
ARLINGTON, TX

