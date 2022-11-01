Read full article on original website
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
fox32chicago.com
Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Training exercise leads to discovery of several stolen vehicles in the White River
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles during a recent training exercise in the White River in Indianapolis. Police said crews were completing sonar training when they discovered the stolen vehicles nearly 40 yards from the shore and in 12 feet of water. Police said some of...
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2105 Joyce Drive.
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River. Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as a Gateway motel, officers found a […]
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity is not being released at this […]
WLFI.com
Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. That's according to phone interviews with Underwood and Rossville Town Council President Dave Severt. A man calling himself a concerned citizen sent News 18 several photos...
3 arrested on OWI charges
Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Journal Review
Boy hit by minivan dies from injuries
Crawfordsville police confirmed Wednesday morning a seven-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating Monday night. Local police and medical personnel from the Crawfordsville Fire Department were dispatched at 6:58 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of Traction Road for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
