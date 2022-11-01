Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
St. Jude Catholic Church to host emergency shelter for men
With the support of Code Purple of Sussex County, sponsored by Love Inc. of Seaford, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Coastal Highway in Lewes will host a winter emergency shelter for men from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, March 15. Code Purple will host a one-night training for...
Cape Gazette
Humane Animal Partners sets Save ‘Em By the Sea
Humane Animal Partners will host Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, a new fundraising event set for 6 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. Sponsored by Ashton Pools, P.U.P.S. of Lewes, Canalside Inn, CarMax, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, the event will bring local pet enthusiasts together to raise awareness and critically needed funds to benefit homeless and abandoned animals in HAP’s care. Proceeds will also support HAP’s numerous community service programs, including low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
Cape Gazette
Jacona Brothers bringing Tiki Jac’s to Rehoboth Avenue
Information is limited, but the old Nicola Pizza on Rehoboth Avenue is going to be a restaurant called Tiki Jac’s. The pizzeria’s final day in the building was Labor Day; a Tiki Jac’s banner was hung in a ground-level window along Rehoboth Avenue a short time later.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
shorelocalnews.com
Ocean City 2022 Halloween House Decorating Contest Results
Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries, and judging took place on Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 26 and 27). A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received gift cards to Ocean City’s downtown shopping district and yard signs to designate their award-winning decorations.
Cape Gazette
Wanda L. Mitchell, loved her family
Wanda L. Mitchell, 74, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Tindle. Wanda, with her parents, moved to Lewes from Salisbury during her grade school years. She graduated from Lewes...
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISITNG! Lewes DE
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Cape Gazette
Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit
Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. More than 3,500 tickets were sold at the event, which featured more than 14 food trucks and 30 artisans. The event also provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, devoted matriarch, award-winning quilter
Marlene Galloway Sosnowik, 88, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Marlene was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Alice Grace (Mitchell) and Earle (Boots) Bruce Galloway. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work as a secretary at Fraim Senior Center, in addition to being a tireless homemaker for her five children. Marlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was extremely proud of her great-grandchildren. Marlene was an award-winning quilter and her sewing talents ranged from Barbie doll clothes to intricate dresses and clothes for her entire family. A fabulous knitter, family and friends welcomed home newborns dressed in outfits made by Marlene. She loved beach time, reading, held her own fishing, and was quite the dancer and bowler. Marlene also kept busy before and after retirement with her friends in Cleland Heights, the Crestmoor Pool gang, her fellow St. E’s volunteers, and of course, her quilting friends at Claymore Senior Center. In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Anthony J. Sosnowik.
WBOC
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive. The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover. According to Feeding...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving On Somerset Avenue Has Cambridge Community Wanting A Change
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Speeding is a big problem in one Cambridge neighborhood. During the summer, the Cambridge Police Department had a speed tracker placed on Somerset Ave. Speeds up to 90 mph were recorded. Speeding on the street has neighbors and city officials wanting a change. In discussion, is a...
WBOC
School Resource Officer Funded to Stay Full-time at Mace's Lane Middle School in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
