Takoma Park, MD

Hyattsville Man Arrested for Montgomery County Mail Theft

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged, 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson of Hyattsville, for the November 3, 2022, mail theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. At approximately 5 a.m., 3rd District officers observed Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes. Officers watched as Denson appeared to reach into the collection box. When officers approached, Denson began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.
13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
mocoshow.com

(Located) Concern for Missing Eighty-Six-Year Old

Update: Adrienne J. Barfield has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman from Bethesda. Adrienne J. Barfield was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., walking in the 4700 block of Essex Ave.
WJLA

Man and woman shot in Southeast DC, MPD looking for suspect vehicle

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for a vehicle after a man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The shootings took place Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. Officers arrived to find a...
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
mocoshow.com

Federal Jury Convicts Montgomery County Man on Gun and Drug Conspiracy Charges

Per U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – Late yesterday a federal jury convicted Darryl Colton Frazer, age 34, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges. Frazer’s co-defendant, Shamire Moore, age 31, of Bowie, Maryland, pleaded guilty on October 31, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
