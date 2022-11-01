Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Hyattsville Man Arrested for Montgomery County Mail Theft
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged, 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson of Hyattsville, for the November 3, 2022, mail theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. At approximately 5 a.m., 3rd District officers observed Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes. Officers watched as Denson appeared to reach into the collection box. When officers approached, Denson began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Five People Found Dead in LaPlata Home After Report of Shooting (Charles County, MD)
The Charles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted earlier this evening that there was police activity at the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in LaPlata, MD for the report of a shooting inside of a residence and noted that the scene was contained. Since then, the Charles County Sheriff’s Department released...
WJLA
Security guard, suspected shoplifter shoot each other at Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A suspected shoplifter and Giant grocery store security guard shot and killed each other Friday during a foiled shoplifting attempt, Prince George's County Police confirmed. Police responded to the grocery store, located along Audrey Lane, around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Squeegee group accused of snatching victim's phone, draining Cash App
Baltimore police have arrested three squeegee workers for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man on Tuesday afternoon.
Four arrested for rash of auto thefts in Howard County
Police say they've closed 16 car theft cases by arresting a group of four suspects in Howard County.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Manassas Police looking for bank robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Concern for Missing Eighty-Six-Year Old
Update: Adrienne J. Barfield has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman from Bethesda. Adrienne J. Barfield was last seen on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., walking in the 4700 block of Essex Ave.
Police: Woman shot and killed in Reservoir Hill
Police are trying to identify a woman gunned down inside vehicle in Baltimore's Reservoir Hill early Thursday, while the shooter remains at large.
WJLA
Man and woman shot in Southeast DC, MPD looking for suspect vehicle
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for a vehicle after a man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The shootings took place Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. Officers arrived to find a...
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a Rockville parking garage early Monday morning, October 31, 2022. The assault was reported inside a residential parking garage in the 9300 block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:17 AM. That's off of Shady Grove Road, near Key West Avenue.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
Anne Arundel county police looking for tobacco store robbery suspect
Anne Arundel county police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an A to Z Tobacco store.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
Two dead in Friday morning shooting at Giant Food in Oxon Hill
Two people are dead following a Friday morning shooting at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill. Prince George's County Police were called to the store on Audrey Lane just before 10:30am.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County. Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.
mocoshow.com
Federal Jury Convicts Montgomery County Man on Gun and Drug Conspiracy Charges
Per U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – Late yesterday a federal jury convicted Darryl Colton Frazer, age 34, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges. Frazer’s co-defendant, Shamire Moore, age 31, of Bowie, Maryland, pleaded guilty on October 31, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
