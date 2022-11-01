One of the crucial needs in the 6th Senate District is affordable housing, whether you are a newly minted dentist, a construction worker, a teacher or a fast-food cook. And one candidate, Russ Huxtable, is the man who has had 18 years working on affordable housing with a nonprofit throughout the state. He wants to put his varied skills to work serving Sussex County. Russ is eager to form consensus and work across the aisle on a variety of issues.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO