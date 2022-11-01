Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Ready for the pickleball court again, thanks to Beebe
After an active week of fun in the sun playing pickleball with friends, Scott and Miriam Clapper eagerly packed their bags Monday, June 20, for a summer journey to Busch Gardens and Colonial Williamsburg. Neither of them expected that Scott, a fit, slim 61-year-old, would begin to feel lightheaded, experience...
Russ Huxtable is the real deal
I was invited to a meet and greet for Russ Huxtable. I had never heard of him. • Russ wants to halt the rampant deforestation that is happening here. He has the experience and the contacts to stop it, and even reverse it. • Russ wants to bring a safe,...
Students learn how to sign to cafeteria worker, who is hard of hearing
Mrs. Duckwall, a cafeteria staff member at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Virginia, is hard of hearing. A teacher taught her class how to sign to her, and now the school is making it a goal for all kids to learn.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Makes a Splash with Free Water Safety Lessons
Chester County youth made a splash at the Jennersville YMCA last week as part of the organization's Safety Around Water event.Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. More than 180 students from Avon Grove Charter School received free water safety instruction this past week at the Jennersville YMCA through the organization’s Safety Around Water program.
Bayhealth welcomes child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan
Bayhealth announced board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan, MD, has joined its psychiatry and mental health services practice, and is accepting new patients. “We’re very excited that Dr. Fiza Khan is here as Bayhealth’s first employed child and adolescent psychiatrist,” said Lawrence Ward, MD, MPH, FACP, Bayhealth vice president,...
Huxtable has fresh and intelligent insight
One of the crucial needs in the 6th Senate District is affordable housing, whether you are a newly minted dentist, a construction worker, a teacher or a fast-food cook. And one candidate, Russ Huxtable, is the man who has had 18 years working on affordable housing with a nonprofit throughout the state. He wants to put his varied skills to work serving Sussex County. Russ is eager to form consensus and work across the aisle on a variety of issues.
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Cape High JROTC cadets assist with Flags for Heroes
On Oct. 29, 12 Cape High JROTC cadets, led by Cadet Major Bryan Ramirez, braved blustery and chilly weather, rolled up their sleeves and assisted members of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club with the annual Flags for Heroes installation on the Cape Henlopen High School campus and adjacent district office. Cadets assisting...
