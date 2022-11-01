Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Magic Runs Out vs. Vikings?
Taylor Heinicke was about to lead the Washington Commanders to a fourth straight win. However, an interception in the fourth quarter stunted the momentum and led to a loss.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Matthew Stafford, Kenneth Walker III and Amon-Ra St. Brown
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Matthew Stafford O/U 35.5 Pass Attempts vs. Buccaneers. What are we doing here?. Why is Matthew Stafford's passing...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 9 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Josh...
Who will replace Jeff Scott as USF football coach?
USF is looking for a new football coach after firing Jeff Scott on Sunday. So who is next for the Bulls?. Let’s address some realistic candidates and some long-shots:. We’ll start here because we’ve had multiple USF fans (and at least one former player) bring up the Florida State and NFL legend. He would be a dynamic recruiter, bring the sizzle USF needs to stand out in a pro market and has had success at Jackson State. But we can’t see him leaving the HBCU for anything other than a Power Five job.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet LeBron making his 19th start vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. LeBron James O/U 26.5 Points vs. Cavaliers. The King...
nbcsportsedge.com
G5 Spotlight: Betting the Total in the 2022 Commanders' Classic
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. Bless the Boise State Broncos, who are the only Group of Five team I'm...
Comments / 0