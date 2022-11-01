Read full article on original website
Where Are All the Children's Books Featuring Kids With Down Syndrome?
"Even in a world that is becoming more inclusive, we struggle to receive people with intellectual disabilities as fully human."
Upworthy
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Upworthy
NICU parents dress up babies in adorable Halloween costumes to celebrate the big and small moments
One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.
I'm a reading specialist. I wish parents knew literacy goes beyond knowing the ABCs.
Tamar Levy is a reading specialist, former educator, and mom of two. She says parents put too much emphasis on the wrong pieces of literacy. Here's what Levy wants parents to know, as told to Lauren Finney Harden.
intheknow.com
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
Upworthy
Black woman shares inspiring story about adopting three white children and giving them a loving home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Treka Engleman is a mother of three children. While motherhood is never an easy task, Treka has her own set of challenges she has to overcome. As a 32-year-old single Black woman, Treka has taken on the responsibility of three White children. Her biracial family has come under fire by internet trolls but Treka is a strong believer that love sees no race. From being mistaken as the children's babysitter to being told she was "continuing a slave mentality," she has heard it all. She lost her mother when she was just six-year-old. She now wants other children to at least experience the love of a mother that she could not.
intheknow.com
Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym
These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
Grandma Leaves Ouija Boards With Cheeky Message For Funeral Mourners
How do you want to be remembered when it comes time for your memorial service?. You’d better get creative, because one woman in Texas recently surprised her loved ones with a hilariously sassy farewell present: A card handed out at her funeral that said, “Let’s Keep In Touch!” — with a miniature Ouija board attached.
From The Confessional: The Truth About Other People's Kids
If you thought that everyone became a “kid person” after having kids of their own (and you haven’t been disabused of that notion yet), allow the following confessions to set you straight. Sure, some people definitely are kid people — cooing over babies, joking around with preschoolers, bonding naturally with teens, or all of the above — but others clearly like their own kids, and theirs alone. Hey, there’s no law saying you need to love spending time with other people’s children... luckily for these folks.
whatshotblog.com
12 Best Books For 1 Year Olds to Read and Play With
Looking for the best books for a 1-year-old? Look no further! These fun, bright and sensory books are perfect for the developing one year old in your life. One-year-olds are great fun to be around. At this age, they’re changing rapidly, and are far more able to communicate their needs, preferences, and ideas.
pethelpful.com
Video Listing the Things That Make This Golden Retriever Special Wins the Internet
We all have special quirks, and when these special quirks come together, they make us truly unique and one-of-a-kind. Sharing these quirks with other people feels like a method of self-love, where we celebrate these things that make us unique. One pup is leading the self-love movement by sharing an adorable video of things that make him special.
pawesome.net
Distinguished Gentledog Waiting On Their Human To Finish Shopping
It is a universally known fact that members of the canine community have been known to become impatient when waiting for their owners. Social media has only made us more aware of this phenomenon. From spunky dogs that like to bark while waiting to pooches who go as far as honking car horns, dogs like to remind us that their sense of time is just a little bit different than ours.
macaronikid.com
Parent's Night Out with Teaching Totes
In case you haven't noticed, I LOVE to share about local businesses that are Family Friendly!. In September we shared about Teaching Totes and did a review on them. In October, if you signed up for a BOO Bag, you got a great "I spy" activity from Teaching Totes and now in November, I am working with Teaching Totes to host a Parent's Night Out! This event will have limited availability and be completely FREE, but you must sign up using this Google Form for the official invite. The Parents Night Out will be on Thursday Nov 17th from 6-8pm in Greece. Join local parents to learn what's in a Teaching Tote, the benefits of totes and of course time to chat with other parents about this busy thing we call life.
