$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rockville Pike Gas Station, Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $1.2 Billion

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Powerball Player Wins $50,000
A Silver Spring man won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket for the October 24 drawing at a Waldorf, MD Citgo, according to the Maryland Lottery. This Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c. ash value of $745.9 million, making it the second...
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
mocoshow.com
Seven Things to Know for Saturday’s $1.5 Billion Powerball Drawing
This Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.5 billion, with a c ash value of $745.9 million. The drawing takes place at 10:59pm and will be streamed live on the Powerball website. Could MoCo be home to the next big winner? In the past week a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg). Below are seven things to know to get you prepared:
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Mom Wins $50,000 on Scratch-off
A Gaithersburg mother recently won a $50,000 prize playing the Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at the Chesapeake House rest stop in Cecil County, MD, according to the Maryland Lottery. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Bay Net
Calvert County Grocery Store Sells Million Dollar Powerball Ticket
– The Powerball jackpot rolled again last night to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Reston
RESTON, Va. - The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing - but someone in Virginia is waking up $1 million richer!. Virginia lottery officials say while no one hit Wednesday's $1.2 billion grand prize - a lucky $1 million ticket...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
mocoshow.com
Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
mocoshow.com
Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Maryland man collects his second lottery jackpot of 2022
A Maryland Lottery player won a $50,988 prize from virtual horse racing game Racetrax after previously collecting an even larger jackpot earlier in the year.
Nottingham MD
Parkville player picks up $50,000 in holiday scratch-off winnings
PARKVILLE, MD—A regular Maryland Lottery player from Parkville, who usually waits until late in the holiday season to buy holiday-themed scratch-offs, bought one early this year and ended up with a $50,000 prize. “I was looking at them and the holidays are approaching, so I said, ‘Let’s get a...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven on November 1
Could you be $50,000 richer this morning? Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets to see if you are our lucky top-prize winner from the Tuesday, Nov. 1 drawing. The 7-Eleven #29763 located at 11530 Rockville Pike sold the ticket, which matches the five numbers of 1, 5, 6, 11 and 36; the Bonus Ball was 24. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. Winners have 182 days after the date of drawings to claim prizes.
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
mocoshow.com
Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.2 Billion After No Winner Halloween Night; $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Prince George’s County for Saturday’s Drawing
After nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing, the jackpot has now increased to $1.2 billion, with a cash out value estimated to be $596 million. The winning numbers from Halloween night were 13 19 36 39 59 and Powerball:. 13. The next drawing...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card...
Comments / 0