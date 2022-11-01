COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Giant Eagle Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Giant Eagle and Market District locations on Thanksgiving Day. “After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO