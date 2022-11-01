Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee...
WSYX ABC6
TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 12 OSU players out against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the Buckeyes face Northwestern Saturday. Smith-Njigba has been out since the Iowa game, and Henderson played last week against Penn State. Head coach Rayn Day said earlier this week he thinks...
WSYX ABC6
2002 Week 10: Looking back at OSU's 34-3 defeat of Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Coming off back-to-back, one-score wins over Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes needed a get-well win, and a home date with Minnesota was the perfect medicine. After spotting the Gophers a first-quarter field goal, OSU scored the next 34 points and...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's game day in the Buckeye State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) takes on Northwestern (1-7) at noon at Ryan Field. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bells joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State football content click here.
WSYX ABC6
The Fire: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for road matchup with Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) will hit the road for a second straight week to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-7). The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday titled ch. IX: the fire. "We're walking through the fire right now....
WSYX ABC6
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including Columbus stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fresh off its late-night national television appearance Thursday, Paramore announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop in Columbus. Paramore will play at the Schottenstein Center on June 10, with special guests Bloc Party also performing. The rock band from Tennessee has a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
WSYX ABC6
Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community group focused on building up young women
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
WSYX ABC6
Giant Eagle closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Giant Eagle Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Giant Eagle and Market District locations on Thanksgiving Day. “After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan said.
WSYX ABC6
Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
WSYX ABC6
Popeyes is giving out free chicken sandwiches for a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Popeyes is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day for an entire week!. Customers can snag a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of a chicken sandwich combo. The deal is available until Nov. 9. Sandwiches are available in classic or spicy. Customers can only access...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in north Columbus car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child is expected to be okay,...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington puts $90 million bond on November ballot, passing would resolve overcrowding
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — "The community is growing so, so fast and we are proud of that," Pickerington parent and community advocate Courtney Green said. "We are happy people want to be here." A growing Pickerington community means more students attending the schools. That's an issue if there is...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
