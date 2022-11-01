Meet Trailblazing Austrian Designer Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, the Inventor of the Modern Kitchen

Walking into this 3,000-square-foot Manhattan apartment slightly above Madison Square Park’s tree canopy, one can sense that they are walking into the cozy home of a seasoned traveler and collector, who has perhaps occupied the space for decades. But even though it’s not difficult to ascribe the traveler and collector descriptors to the photographer and mental health youth advocate who lives here, she only moved into her new home this past summer.

