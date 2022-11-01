Moving to a new town is hard enough on a teen — accidentally unleashing a curse that brings an entire town's Halloween decorations to life is just the icing on the cake. Priah Ferguson stars in "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" as Sydney, a teen girl who has been dragged by her parents from Brooklyn to a small town in New England. She's not happy about the move, but she tries to make the best of it by getting into the Halloween spirit, a holiday that Bridge Hollow seems to take extremely seriously, much to the consternation of Sydney's no-nonsense father (Marlon Wayans). Things take an unexpected turn when the spirit of Stingy Jack is unleashed, transforming all the fake skeletons and zombies and homicidal clowns in town into the real things.

