Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Tanner Novlan's history on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and his upcoming acting projects, including a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Priah Ferguson Talks The Curse Of Bridge Hollow - Exclusive Interview
Moving to a new town is hard enough on a teen — accidentally unleashing a curse that brings an entire town's Halloween decorations to life is just the icing on the cake. Priah Ferguson stars in "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" as Sydney, a teen girl who has been dragged by her parents from Brooklyn to a small town in New England. She's not happy about the move, but she tries to make the best of it by getting into the Halloween spirit, a holiday that Bridge Hollow seems to take extremely seriously, much to the consternation of Sydney's no-nonsense father (Marlon Wayans). Things take an unexpected turn when the spirit of Stingy Jack is unleashed, transforming all the fake skeletons and zombies and homicidal clowns in town into the real things.
What The Kids From Teen Mom Look Like Now
When MTV's "Teen Mom” hit the scene in 2008, it was an emotional and impactful ride. Over the years, millions of fans have looked on as the cast faced the raw realities of becoming teen parents. Their time in the spotlight has definitely shaped the lives of the teen moms, who've shared some of their most vulnerable and shocking moments with the world.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Aaron Carter
Former teen star Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. Saturday afternoon, TMZ reported that the singer and rapper was found dead at his home in Lancaster, CA. Police were called to Carter's home after it was revealed he "had drowned in the tub." At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.
Inside The Newman Brothers' Many Love Triangles On The Young And The Restless
Although love triangles are a trademark of "The Bold and the Beautiful," its sister soap "The Young and the Restless" also has its fair share of messy relationship drama. And nobody on "Y&R" does chaotic drama better than the Newman family. For one reason or another, the Newmans are constantly at war. Sometimes it's over the family business, but the root of their troubles often stems from meddling in each other's relationships. However, brothers Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) take that to the next level, frequently finding themselves at odds over the same woman (via Soap Central).
Lush's Newest Collection Is A Luscious Ode To Stranger Things
"Stranger Things" has become a worldwide phenomenon. The Netflix series has become so popular that "Stranger Things" managed to bring back some of the biggest '80s trends. Season 4 of "Stranger Things" even reached a whole new level of fandom, racking up 1.33 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix — the most ever for an English-language show on the streaming service, per Deadline. The season introduced viewers to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and the Hellfire Club, a group of high schoolers obsessed with Dungeons & Dragons. And as the kids of Hawkins — including Dustin, Steve, Max, Nancy, and Lucas — get sucked back into battling the Upside Down, Eddie becomes an unlikely hero.
Who Is General Hospital's Heather Webber?
"General Hospital" has had more than its fair share of villains including, but not limited to, megalomaniacs, serial killers, and other assorted evildoers who've reigned terror on the citizens of Port Charles. Heather Webber is one of the most maniacal baddies the show has ever seen, bringing mayhem to "General Hospital" for decades.
Duggar Fans Express Concern Over Hannah And Jeremiah's Unborn Child
Ever since Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann this past March, the couple has moved along quickly to the next stages of their life. Almost exactly five months after their nuptials, they announced they were expecting their first child; in October, they shared footage of the gender reveal, which involved a helicopter drop of pink powder, balloons, and confetti. Now, the newlyweds are ready to settle into their first love nest, but it's not quite what one might expect.
Natalie Morales Talks Becoming An Extraterrestrial In I'm Totally Fine - Exclusive Interview
Grief can be all-consuming, and this sadness is something Vanessa (Jillian Bell) wants to get away from in the new film "I'm Totally Fine." After the recent passing of her best friend, Jennifer (Natalie Morales), Vanessa opts to spend a weekend away to help clear her mind. However, she suddenly feels as though she's losing her mind when her best friend appears in her kitchen — but this is not the ghost of her BFF. It's actually an extraterrestrial who tells her she has borrowed Jennifer's body for the next 48 hours in order to study humankind.
Get The Look On A Budget: Mindy Kaling's Trendy Green Pants
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Mindy Kaling is what we like to call a jack of all trades. She's probably best known for her work on the hit show "The Mindy Project" and, of course, "The Office" (via TV Guide.) The comedic actress and writer is great at knowing how to make her audience laugh, but she also deserves another crown for all the iconic outfits she's pulled off, especially when it comes to the color green.
From Billy On The Street To Bros: The Complete Evolution Of Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner is a beloved gay Jewish comedian, actor, producer, and writer from Queens. He started his comedy career by literally telling jokes on the street. Some of his credits include film and television appearances from "Park and Recreation," to "Angry Birds," to his most recent movie, "Bros." Eichner has transformed from a struggling actor and comedian to starring as a beloved character in a Disney movie and becoming a household name. Eichner has been open about his sexuality throughout his career and has shared his passion for political activism with his "Glam Up the Midterms" campaign.
The Skincare Line You Never Knew Ryan Seacrest Started
For a while, the beauty industry has largely been a gendered affair, albeit a profitable one, that has dictated beauty standards for women. But if the rise of gender-neutral and men-specific skincare lines were of any indication, the lines at Sephora may not be geared towards any one gender anymore. And research suggests that men might be at the forefront of this lucrative change — and the lines. According to Allied Market Research, the global men's personal care market was valued at USD $124.8 billion in 2020 and that number is expected to grow exponentially by 2030.
Barbie's Influence On 2022 Beauty Continues With A Trending Hairstyle
Barbie becoming 2022's biggest influencer may not have been on anyone's bingo card, but the iconic doll has made a huge comeback. Since news of the live-action "Barbie" film dropped, Barbiecore clothes and accessories have taken over TikTok's For You page. At the time of writing, the "barbiecore" hashtag alone has racked up over 137 million views.
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0