Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Carter dead: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick dies, aged 34
Singer Aaron Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, has died aged 34.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10. His self-titled debut album was released later...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall” Dedicates A Special Hour To Stigmas And Tangled Feelings Surrounding Our Hair
On today’s “Tamron Hall,” the nationally syndicated daytime talk show dedicated a special hour to discussing “the root of it all” – the stigmas and the tangled feelings so many have surrounding their hair. Guests included Tamron’s personal hair stylist and hair stylist to the stars including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Johnny Wright, who shared the inspiration behind his new book “Natural & Curly Hair For Dummies” and shares his stance on whether or not people should relax their hair or keep it natural, Dr. Uchenna R. Okereke, a dermatologist who specializes in hair loss, beauty and style consultant Blake Newby and women who are exploring their own hair journey.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Angela Bassett Stops By ‘Good Morning America’
In case you missed it, Angela Bassett stopped by Good Morning America yesterday to talk about her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actress plays Queen Ramonda in the film and talked about the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman and the “Black Panther” franchise. She said...
Talking With Tami
Welp, I’m Shook! Actor Tyler James Williams Freestyles On ‘Sway In The Morning’
They always say, NEVER judge a book by it’s cover! Actor Tyler James Williams stopped by Sway In The Morning to talk about season 2 of Abbott Elementary. This guys is very in tune with himself and boy is he deep! I’ve been loving him since the first time I laid eyes on him on the very popular tv show, Everybody Hates Chris. I loved him on that show and his very sarcastic character lol!
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn’t. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially acapella.
Talking With Tami
Method Man Stops By ‘Sherri’ Talks About Being Happy And Healthy
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to actor and rap icon Method Man. He talks about his role in Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut “On the Come Up” and tells Sherri “he’s comfortable getting old.” He also offers his advice to younger generations. Method Man is FINE….OMG! I met him here in Atlanta a few years ago, he is so nice too and tall! More inside….
Comments / 0