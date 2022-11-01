Read full article on original website
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties. The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money...
African symbols workshop next Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series. While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in...
Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do. The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club helps support families...
Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
LIST: Food, donation drives happening this Thanksgiving season in and around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Thanksgiving coming soon, organizations across the Savannah area are putting together food drives to help those in need. Below are a list of drives in our area. Want to add yours? Email us at news@wjcl.com. WJCL 22 Turkey Drive: Nov. 10, Pooler Piggly Wiggly, I-80...
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
New permanent location for former pop-up business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, old business is opening in downtown Savannah Friday. We told you about a local pop-up over the summer - a mobile smash room where people could break stuff up to relieve tension. Well, now Smithereens is taking the next step - indoors - to a place where you will be able to find them all the time moving forward.
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
Rescue Me Friday: Helen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are lots of pets around the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home and today we want to introduce you to one special kitten that wants to come home with you!. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for...
Beaufort County Dedicates Pool to Alvin Settles
Beaufort County is hosting a ceremony dedicating the pool at the Charles Lind Brown Center to Alvin Settles Monday, November 14 at 10 a.m., 1710 Greene Street, Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Participants will include. Paul Sommerville Beaufort County Council Vice-Chairman. Stephen...
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
Current cost of turkeys in Savannah grocery stores, fresh and frozen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year. As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%. In Chatham County, the […]
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
PERFORMANCE: LPT Salsa Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, the Plant Riverside District will host a Fiesta Latina Dance Party at District Live. Joining us now is, LPT Salsa Band, featured in the night’s concert.
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
