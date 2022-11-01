Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
Business Insider
Russia's war in Ukraine rages on without a clear end in sight. Here are 6 ways the conflict could play out.
If Vladimir Putin is still at the helm, Russia is unlikely to withdraw from Ukraine. But Ukraine is putting up a bigger fight than anyone expected.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea and Russia's war on Ukraine
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last week that the planet was heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” unless countries find a way to put the world back on track to cut emissions and help poor countries cope with the impacts of global warming. More than 40,000 participants have been registered for this...
