Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December
ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale. The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood. Work by six professional local artisans will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers secures $85K to fight food insecurity in rural areas
ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers has secured an $85,000 federal grant on behalf of two partner agencies to combat hunger in rural communities. The premier food rescue and food bank serving Washtenaw County was awarded the United States Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program Reach and Resiliency Grant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor rotary clubs aim to ‘send hunger packing’ on Saturday
ANN ARBOR – Around 150 volunteers are hoping to pack 30,000 meals for those facing food insecurity in under two hours. Led by members of three Tree Town rotary clubs, participants will start making the “one-pot” meals at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer High School cafeteria on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 major Metro Detroit freeway closures happening this weekend -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit. There are several closures happening this weekend that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Installation of annual Campus Martius Christmas tree begins Thursday
DETROIT – You probably still have Halloween decorations up, but the physical switch to the end-of-the-year holiday season is already kicking off Thursday in Downtown Detroit. This year’s annual Detroit Christmas tree, which dominates the center of Campus Martius Park during the holidays, has been harvested from Lake City...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New attractions to check out in Oak Park
Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More Detroit residents are receiving paychecks: How the city’s unemployment rate is only 7%
DETROIT – More Detroit residents are getting a paycheck than we’ve seen in the past two decades. According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, Detroit’s unemployment rate is now 7%. That’s a 20-year low. “If you listen to what people are saying across the country,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Big Sean partnering with Emagine theaters to sell exclusive snack box, t-shirts for charitable cause
DETROIT – Well-known Detroit rapper Big Sean is teaming up with movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment to sell exclusive merchandise and donate proceeds to charity as the second “Black Panther” movie hits the big screen. Starting Nov. 10, Emagine theaters throughout Michigan -- and a few locations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutors: Detroit man sent ex-girlfriend videos of him torturing her small dog to harass her
DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse and harassment of his ex-girlfriend is facing several charges. Julius Holley, 55, has been charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What you should be doing with your leaves instead of raking them -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Do you really need to rake the leaves from your lawn? According to Sam Bauer, a turf grass researcher at the University of Minnesota, the best thing for your lawn is to mow it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson. Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry. Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man gets 70-100 years for killing two women with hammer
LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70-100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham...
