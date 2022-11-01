ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor rotary clubs aim to ‘send hunger packing’ on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Around 150 volunteers are hoping to pack 30,000 meals for those facing food insecurity in under two hours. Led by members of three Tree Town rotary clubs, participants will start making the “one-pot” meals at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer High School cafeteria on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Installation of annual Campus Martius Christmas tree begins Thursday

DETROIT – You probably still have Halloween decorations up, but the physical switch to the end-of-the-year holiday season is already kicking off Thursday in Downtown Detroit. This year’s annual Detroit Christmas tree, which dominates the center of Campus Martius Park during the holidays, has been harvested from Lake City...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New attractions to check out in Oak Park

Oak Park, a city, known for nestled neighborhoods is petite in size, but there are some pretty big new happenings there. “It’s transforming almost overnight and really neat,” Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate told “Live in the D’s, April Morton. April paid a visit recently to the city, to get a glimpse of the transformation.
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit expungement fair

Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson. Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry. Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special

DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man gets 70-100 years for killing two women with hammer

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70-100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham...
WILLIAMSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy