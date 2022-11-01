CMA Awards 2003: Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., Kris Kristofferson And More Team Up For Star-Studded Tribute To The Late Johnny Cash

What a tribute.

With the CMA Awards right around the corner , we’ve been taking a look back at some of the best, and most memorable, moments from throughout the 50-plus years of the show.

There’s the time Alan Jackson walked out in the middle of a Beyonce performance, Shania flirted her way to the stage during a performance of “Any Man Of Mine,” and of course, one of my personal favorite’s, the time Sturgill Simpson busked outside of Bridgestone Arena during the show with his Grammy trophy on display.

But today, I wanna take it back to almost 20 years ago, and a star-studded tribute to the late, great Johnny Cash.

He passed away not long before the 37th CMA Awards in 2003, about two months before the show, so of course, the association had to put together an absolutely all-star cast to pay tribute the country icon.

Willie Nelson , Hank Williams, Jr. , Travis Tritt & Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band teamed up for an incredible medley of some of his biggest hits, like “I Walk The Line,” “Ring of Fire,” “Jackson,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “ Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” respectively.

I mean, I think we need Willie to release a real deal, solo cover of “I Walk The Line.” It’s just too damn good.

It’s pretty rare to get this much true country talent on one stage together, especially his fellow Highwaymen Willie and Kris, but when it does happen, it’s pure magic:

This years 56th CMA Awards show will air live next week on November 9th on ABC, with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan co-hosting live from Nashville, Tennessee.

They’ve announced Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, and more as performers.

The opening of the show is set to include an all-star tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn , which will surely be a highlight of the night.