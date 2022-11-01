Read full article on original website
Sixth Street banks $4.4 billion for growth equity deals
Sixth Street on Thursday said it's raised $3.6 billion for its second growth equity fund and $800 million for a first-time fund to invest in smaller growth deals. Why it matters: Fundraising continues to run hot, in spite of recession fears, LP denominator effects and deal size shrinkage. What they're...
Bank of England delivers huge rate hike as U.K. braces for recession
The Bank of England raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday — the largest increase in 33 years, as the central bank battles double-digit inflation. Why it matters: It's the latest central bank — following the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank — to...
Coinbase's belt-tightening measures show uneven results
It shook the whole crypto industry when its leading publicly traded firm in the U.S. announced massive layoffs in June, but the headcount changes are lost in the numbers Coinbase released with Q3 results. Why it matters Headcount is about 26% higher now than the start of the year, in...
U.S. economy adds 261,000 jobs in October as labor market stays solid
The labor market remained solid in October: the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5%, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: The last major economic report before the midterm elections shows that while jobs growth has slowed, employers continue to add workers at a robust pace as the labor market defies fears of a recession.
The pandemic brought more Americans into the financial system
The fiscal stimulus unleashed on America in the wake of the pandemic had one interesting side effect: It significantly decreased the number of U.S. households without bank accounts. Why it matters: Broadly speaking, the pandemic was good for economic inclusion. It seems to have significantly increased homeownership among Black, Asian,...
The truth about that $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
You won't walk away with $1.6 billion if you win the lottery today. In fact, the estimated prize pool — the amount you'd actually win, before taxes, assuming you don't have to share the jackpot with anybody else — is less than half that amount, at $782 million.
No, we're not out of the woods yet
Wall Street is lulling itself into (yet another) bear market rally. Why it matters: On Friday, October jobs data that defied economists expectations sent major benchmarks on a tear. Yet the market’s action belies an outlook that’s still tilting toward recession, and a Federal Reserve that’s as committed as ever to stamping out inflation with higher rates.
