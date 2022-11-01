Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
flackbroadcasting.com
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate a Motorcycle/Truck Crash in Jefferson County
State Police in Alexandria Bay investigated a motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a 2007 Ford box truck, operated by Randy J. Murphy, age 21 from LaFargeville, NY was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at the intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nicholas A. Bellman, age 51 from Alexandria Bay, NY that was traveling east on State Route 26.
wwnytv.com
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
wwnytv.com
Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
wwnytv.com
John L. Morris, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John L. Morris, 75, Watertown, passed away Friday November 4th, 2022 in Watertown surrounded by his family. The funeral will be 4 pm Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 2 pm – 4 pm before the funeral.
wwnytv.com
Indian River bus goes into ditch
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
wwnytv.com
Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1976, in Cobleskill, New York to Donald & Linda (Buzek) Crandall. He graduated from Jefferson High School.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence E. “Larry” LaPoint, 69, a resident of 1215 River Road, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will follow the services in Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mr. LaPoint passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side.
cnyhomepage.com
One-car crash in Watertown requires extrication, leaves one in critical condition
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.
firefighternation.com
Case Closed! No Charges in Training Death of NY Fire Recruit
The Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary says the criminal investigation into the death of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse is closed. State police completed their investigation into the death of the 21-year-old firefighter and sent it to Fazzary. Morse’s father and Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman were called to testify before a Grand Jury over the summer, but Fazzary said there will be no indictments coming from the grand jury and the case is closed.
wwnytv.com
Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Theodore M. Eckhoff, 77, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Per Ted’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will be in the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Noble Street RR crossing in Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A railroad crossing across a major street in Evans Mills will be shut down, affecting traffic for about a week. The Noble Street crossing is scheduled to be shut down on Sunday. The work is expected to take about a week to finish. Village...
Crows are harassing people in Watertown, City encourages them to report sightings
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you see crows harassing people unless you’re living in Bodega bay, the town of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” The City of Watertown has dealt with a crow overpopulation for years as a large number of crows typically flock to the city during the fall and winter […]
wwnytv.com
Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, formerly of Norwood
LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.
wwnytv.com
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. Born in Carthage on April 27, 1974, the son of Vernon & Carol Buck Compo, he graduated from Beaver River High School with the Class of 1992. He married Jody Mooney on June 21, 2003, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was formerly employed as a Machine Operator by Climax Manufacturing in Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Man charged with contempt, trespassing & weapon possession
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - An Edwards man is accused of entering a home where he was not allowed and threatening someone while holding an axe. State police say 31-year-old Joshua Jones was having an argument with someone in the Island Street home in the town of Edwards. The alleged victim left for a time and Jones was there when the victim returned.
wwnytv.com
Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, 77, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside service for Mildred N. (Lottie) Anson, of Hermon will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Hermon Cemetery, County Route 17 in Hermon followed by a Celebration of Life at the Russell Fire Hall. Mildred passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time, she was surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
wwnytv.com
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men are accused of assaulting a 79-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Massena. Village police arrested 34-year-old Adam Baublitz of Moira and 36-year-old Scott Stewart of Massena. They’re charged with felony counts of:. first-degree burglary causing physical injury. second-degree assault causing physical...
