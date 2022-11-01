LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry L. Hennessy, 86, a resident Liverpool, NY, and formerly of Norwood, NY, will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mrs. Hennessy passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home with Richard and Jomarie at her side.

NORWOOD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO