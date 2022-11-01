Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University event delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
YPSILANTI, Mich. – More than 1,000 community members will receive Thanksgiving meals early through the “Thankful For You” event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Hundley Foundation, Eastern Michigan University and Chartwells Higher Education, the two-part “Thankful For You” event will see meals delivered by community partners and a Thanksgiving feast on Eastern’s campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Dylan Manna
ANN ARBOR – Dylan Manna recently filed paperwork to run as an independent write-in candidate in the race for Ann Arbor mayor. His name will not appear on the Nov. 8 ballot alongside fellow challengers Christopher Taylor (incumbent) and Eric Lipson. Manna is a visiting scholar of physics at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers secures $85K to fight food insecurity in rural areas
ANN ARBOR – Food Gatherers has secured an $85,000 federal grant on behalf of two partner agencies to combat hunger in rural communities. The premier food rescue and food bank serving Washtenaw County was awarded the United States Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program Reach and Resiliency Grant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race
ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Installation of annual Campus Martius Christmas tree begins Thursday
DETROIT – You probably still have Halloween decorations up, but the physical switch to the end-of-the-year holiday season is already kicking off Thursday in Downtown Detroit. This year’s annual Detroit Christmas tree, which dominates the center of Campus Martius Park during the holidays, has been harvested from Lake City...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December
ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale. The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood. Work by six professional local artisans will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit expungement fair
Detroit – On Saturday the Oak Grove A.M.E Church in Detroit will host and Expungement Fair for people who would like to have their criminal records expunged. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. at the Johnson Recreation Center located at 8550 Chippewa Street om Detroit. Attorneys...
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Big Sean partnering with Emagine theaters to sell exclusive snack box, t-shirts for charitable cause
DETROIT – Well-known Detroit rapper Big Sean is teaming up with movie theater chain Emagine Entertainment to sell exclusive merchandise and donate proceeds to charity as the second “Black Panther” movie hits the big screen. Starting Nov. 10, Emagine theaters throughout Michigan -- and a few locations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More Detroit residents are receiving paychecks: How the city’s unemployment rate is only 7%
DETROIT – More Detroit residents are getting a paycheck than we’ve seen in the past two decades. According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, Detroit’s unemployment rate is now 7%. That’s a 20-year low. “If you listen to what people are saying across the country,...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
A Wallaby is on the loose in Michigan
The United States Department of Agriculture says the exotic animal is not a threat to public safety.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
