William “Bill” Lillie, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Hillcrest-Firethorn Nursing Home in Lincoln Wednesday evening, November 2, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1948 in Beatrice to Harlan and Bertha (Breunsbach) Lillie. Bill was a graduate of Beatrice High School and received an Associated Degree from Southeast Community College. He served his country in the United States Navy from March 10, 1967 until December 10, 1970. Bill and Judy Helmrichs were married on October 15, 1977. Bill had been employed at Rhodes Dairy and owned his own construction company. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Bill enjoyed fishing, bee keeping and mentoring new beekeepers, planting trees, protecting wildlife habitats, and playing cards.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO