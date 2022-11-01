Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Robert "Bob" C. Tinstman
Robert (Bob) Tinstman, 70, was born December 6, 1951, to Allen & Janet (Mitchell) Tinstman in Fairbury, NE. He grew up in Fairbury but lived most of his life in Kearney where he also worked at the University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother William & Sister-in-Law...
News Channel Nebraska
Dennis Lee Koch
Dennis L. Koch, 69, of Odell, NE, passed away after a very short illness on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be Friday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure they align with the law, rules and regulations, and principles of the Trust. The winner of the Carol Blood-Jim Pillen race for governor should sweep the board clean after taking office next […] The post The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
William Lillie
William “Bill” Lillie, 74 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Hillcrest-Firethorn Nursing Home in Lincoln Wednesday evening, November 2, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1948 in Beatrice to Harlan and Bertha (Breunsbach) Lillie. Bill was a graduate of Beatrice High School and received an Associated Degree from Southeast Community College. He served his country in the United States Navy from March 10, 1967 until December 10, 1970. Bill and Judy Helmrichs were married on October 15, 1977. Bill had been employed at Rhodes Dairy and owned his own construction company. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Bill enjoyed fishing, bee keeping and mentoring new beekeepers, planting trees, protecting wildlife habitats, and playing cards.
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
Mickey Joseph Provides Update On Casey Thompson
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson's status remains uncertain for Saturday's game against Minnesota. Speaking to reporters Thursday, per Kevin Sjuts of 1011 News, head coach Mickey Joseph called Thompson a game-time decision after taking limited reps in Wednesday's practice. "He's trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 2 of quarterfinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Lincoln Lutheran defeats Bayard, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 Oakland-Craig defeats Southwest, 13-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11 Archbishop Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 Amherst defeats Cross County, 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 Class...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire torches up to 80 acres, northeast of Beatrice...seven agencies help out
BEATRICE – Fire personnel remained on the scene of a huge field fire through the overnight period, wary of embers touching off other fires. The field blaze which burned grass, soybean stubble and trees, broke out at about four p.m., Wednesday, northeast of Beatrice. "We got the bulk of...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
News Channel Nebraska
Man and woman held at gunpoint in Lincoln robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were reportedly robbed in Lincoln after two men pointed guns at them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Belmont on Monday around 9:20 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a man and...
Kearney Hub
It's No-Break November for Nebraska, and it's full of Big Ten brutes
LINCOLN — The wind turned this week, collars went up, fleeces and vests were donned, as the calendar flipped from Halloween to the full-on rush of a holiday season and the month where college football teams gather every healthy body and clear mind they have for one last rigorous month of pain and power.
kfornow.com
Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
WIBW
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
Kearney Hub
Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
