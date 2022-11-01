Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eaglenews.org
Sanibel Island Writers Conference Open to All FGCU Students
The Sanibel Island Writers Conference moved to an online format scheduled for Nov. 5, yet again after Hurricane Ian damaged the Sanibel Causeway. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sanibel Island on Sept. 29, sinking the Sanibel Causeway. Because of remodeling and COVID-19 cancellations, Tom DeMarchi and Jason Elek, Directors of the Sanibel Conference and FGCU professors, have been eager to return to the island since 2018.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
WINKNEWS.com
Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples
Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
capecoralbreeze.com
Handbag Happy Hour Nov. 15 at Nevermind Awesome Bar
Handbag Happy Hour returns with a collection party set for Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cape Coral. New and gently loved handbags and men’s accessories can be brought to the collection party at Nevermind Awesome Bar, 927 Cape Coral Parkway. The collection party begins at 5:17 p.m. and includes appetizers and beverages.
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Pace Center for Girls reopens school, seeks support for students. Pace Center for Girls is seeking donations, gift cards and volunteers to help provide necessary resources to Pace girls directly impacted by Hurricane Ian in Lee County. In the weeks following the storm, the center collected supplies from local individuals,...
Florida Weekly
Fort Myers Hurricane Ian concert planned for Nov. 20
In response to Hurricane Ian, Peacevision is organizing the PeaceVision Recovery concert to be held at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheatre in Fort Myers from 2-7 p.m. Nov. 20. The concert will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank, the Lee County Homeless Coalition and Kimmie’s Recovery Zone. The concert...
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
Golf.com
This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Florida Weekly
Boating community home at Palmetto Point
This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
News4Jax.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Florida Weekly
Luigi’s opens at Miromar Outlets
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta has opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and his father, Luigi, offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant, established in Naples, Italy, 38 years ago, is still open.
WINKNEWS.com
Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County
Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
Naples, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Naples. The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
eaglenews.org
Presidential Finalist Susana Rivera-Mills Acknowledges the Future of FGCU
Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills attended three public forums held in the Water School on Nov. 1 to give faculty and staff insight into what she’s able to bring to FGCU as a presidential finalist. She is the last of three finalists to attend public forums for the fifth presidency. Dr....
Cape Coral families offer much needed tricks and treats this Halloween
Relief after the real life fears so many have had to face. Those nightmares still displayed on debris piled at the curb of many people's homes.
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics remain very active for November
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
