Read full article on original website
Related
Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political rival at Saturday’s rally in Latrobe, Pa., while […]
With two days until US midterm elections, Republicans will probably win control of both chambers of Congress
The United States midterm elections will be held Tuesday. Owing to time differences, polls will not start closing until late Wednesday morning AEDT. All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote. The FiveThirtyEight forecasts now give Republicans an 83% chance to win the House and a 54% chance to win the Senate. There’s a 53% chance of Republicans winning both chambers, a 30% chance of...
MyNorthwest.com
Medved: Why the sudden rise in antisemitism?
The mounting evidence of a sharp rise in antisemitic attitudes and actions raises a profoundly puzzling question: Why now?. What recent developments for the Jewish people and the state of Israel have provoked these alarming new levels of hostility in the U.S. and around the world?. The disturbing pattern involves...
Comments / 0