Election 2022: Water, state spending, Micron dominate issues in New 48th Senate District race
The new 48th Senate District covers a radically different territory. The district used to start in Syracuse and reached Oneida County. Now things have changed. The district still includes Syracuse, but extends into southern Onondaga County and west to include Cayuga County. Incumbent Rachel May said that the district's geographical...
The work begins to hire local for I-81 renovation
The New York Department of Transportation held an information session on Thursday to discuss available apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs for the I-81 project. The state and the city are offering training to get people ready for needed construction work on I-81. The redesign of the highway and community grid project will create jobs. Still, everyone from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to other local workforce partners wants to ensure citizens have a fair chance of getting hired.
More than 16 drug overdoses reported within 24 hours in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Health Department said more than 16 people have overdosed on opioids in the span of 24 hours Thursday, according to their overdose tracking system. The health department attributes the spike to drugs laced with Xylazine, a non-opioid sedative usually used on horses. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes Xylazine as a "non-opioid" animal tranquilizer that has not been approved for human consumption but is often added to opioids like fentanyl.
No. 20 Syracuse Football Seeks First Win Against Pitt Since 2017
The last time Syracuse beat Pittsburgh — a 27-24 edging at home back in October 2017 — the JMA Wireless Dome was named the Carrier Dome. This season’s matchup will be the first between the Orange and the Panthers since Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field — where the two teams will play — was renamed Acrisure Stadium in July.
Syracuse Women’s Basketball Prepares for the Season with Exhibition Against Le Moyne
A pseudo-rivalry fastened only to the 1970s, a new chapter in the history books between Syracuse women’s basketball and Le Moyne takes place on Thursday, Nov. 3, nearly 50 years after their last meeting. The first matchup came in the Orange’s inaugural season on Valentine’s Day of 1972. S.U....
