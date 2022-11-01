The New York Department of Transportation held an information session on Thursday to discuss available apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs for the I-81 project. The state and the city are offering training to get people ready for needed construction work on I-81. The redesign of the highway and community grid project will create jobs. Still, everyone from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to other local workforce partners wants to ensure citizens have a fair chance of getting hired.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO