AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jaguars
With a Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 game scheduled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, many eyes will be on the struggling Raiders. Ahead of the Raiders-Jaguars game, we’ll be making our Raiders Week 9 predictions. Las Vegas is 2-5 and lost to the New Orleans Saints 24-0. It was an...
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. The Ravens are 5-3 which is good for first place in the lackluster AFC North. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the division with a winning […] The post Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Brown fined $10,609 for literally pointing at opposing defenders
You might as well call the NFL the No Fun League instead of the National Football League. Star WR AJ Brown, who is balling out this season for the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles was fined $10,609 for literally pointing at defenders last weekend in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The officials saw that as taunting.
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions
With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions. Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves […] The post Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal
It’s safe to say that Miami football has not had the season it hoped for during Mario Cristobal’s debut. At 4-4, any conference or playoff aspirations the Hurricanes had have evaporated. The Hurricanes are now fighting just to make a bowl game at this point. As Miami has disappointed this season, so has starting quarterback […] The post 3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The truth behind NFL’s stance on Panthers WR DJ Moore helmet controversy
The Carolina Panthers were so close to completing an insane come-from-behind victory in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, but a controversial helmet violation by Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore apparently helped doom his team. According to NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell hinted at a loophole in the helmet rule that could have let Moore off the hook for a penalty because he wasn’t really “in the field of play or the end zone” when he took off his helmet (h/t Football Zebras).
Top 3 NFL over/under bets for Week 9
This week, we have three great choices for betting the over. Let’s continue our NFL odds series with a prediction on the best over/under bets for Week 9 of the NFL. Two of these matchups feature at least one elite offense capable of single-handedly getting close to the total by themselves, if not cashing it outright. The third matchup features an offense that has been inconsistent at best this season going up against a defense that represents an opportunity for an all-time great quarterback to get his team back on track.
TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee
TCU football made a statement with their 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday to remain undefeated. Not just a statement to the nation, but a statement to the College Football Playoff committee, which had snubbed them earlier this week by ranking them seventh in the nation, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, a one-loss team. […] The post TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football: 5 reasons Tigers will win SEC West over Alabama
The LSU Tigers just defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, and that underscores LSU football’s greatness this season. In fact, we believe the Tigers are good enough to win their entire division. Here are the five reasons why LSU Tigers football will win the SEC West over conference rival Alabama.
3 best free agents the Rays must target after early MLB playoff exit
The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the most impressive teams in the MLB due to the fact that they always manage to find a way to remain competitive despite operating out of one of the smallest markets in the league. They once again snuck into the postseason as the sixth seed in the American League playoff bracket, but were promptly swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Guardians.
New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Bills
The New York Jets Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills presents an intriguing clash between AFC East rivals. Ahead of the Jets-Bills game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 9 predictions. The Jets (5-3) come off their first loss in five weeks, a 22-17 home defeat to the...
