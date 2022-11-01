This week, we have three great choices for betting the over. Let’s continue our NFL odds series with a prediction on the best over/under bets for Week 9 of the NFL. Two of these matchups feature at least one elite offense capable of single-handedly getting close to the total by themselves, if not cashing it outright. The third matchup features an offense that has been inconsistent at best this season going up against a defense that represents an opportunity for an all-time great quarterback to get his team back on track.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO