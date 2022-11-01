Read full article on original website
Collider
'Star Wars': The 10 Best Star Ship Pilots, Ranked
While the powers of the force will always be at the forefront of the plot and the action of any Star Wars movie, that takes nothing away from the role pilots play throughout the series. Some of the most noteworthy moments happen while piloting different kinds of spacecraft, and it offers one of the most diverse groups of characters.
May the Shade Be With You: DIFF Releases New ‘Star Wars’ Themed Sunglasses Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Come to the dark side—or at least, the shady side. The charitable handcrafted sunglasses company DIFF and Lucasfilm recently collaborated on new designs to add to their Star Wars Sunglasses Collection. DIFF Eyewear’s new additions to their iconic Star Wars line come together for their 3.0 collection, introducing four new stunning character-inspired designs, each with unique details honoring fan favorites from films in the series like Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and series like Star Wars: The...
We Found the 50 Best Star Wars Gifts for All the Aspiring Jedis in Your Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are thousands of options when searching for the best Star Wars gifts. That’s because there are few franchises as universally loved as Star Wars. After all, how many pop culture phenomena have their own holiday? May the Fourth may have started as an unofficial fan holiday, but it’s become an opportunity to celebrate with the best Star Wars gifts. And let’s be clear: There is a lot to celebrate. Thanks to Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Rogue...
Gizmodo
This Week's Toy News Is Full of Witches, Rebels, and Heroes
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Gundam’s latest protagonist gets her own figure, Hasbro lifts the lid on a whole host of Star Wars toys, and Groot gets hairy. Leafy? Check it out!. S.H. Figuarts Mobile...
Gizmodo
The Good and Bad of Writing Star Wars, According to Andrew Stanton
Andrew Stanton knows a thing or two about storytelling. A two-time Oscar winner best known for directing Finding Nemo and Wall-E, Stanton has been with Pixar since the very beginning, lending his expertise to not just his films, but most of the films the studio has released. In between, he’s begun to spread his wings and work more on television, directing episodes of Better Call Saul, Legion, Tales From the Loop, and For All Mankind. Most recently, he worked as a writer on the final two episodes of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi which, us being us, we had to ask about in a new interview.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World
The Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is now available at Magic Kingdom. The bucket is being sold via mobile order and can be picked up from the window at Pete’s Silly Side Show. It’s listed on the My Disney Experience app as “Magic Kingdom souvenir release.”. Signs guide...
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
'Star Wars' is back in Fortnite with Luke, Leia, Han Solo and lightsabers!
Bring "A New Hope" into your Fortnite experience with fresh "Star Wars" content, available through Nov. 8.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Gizmodo
Westworld May Be Over, But Its Stars and Creators Still Get Paid for It
Late Friday afternoon, news broke that HBO had pulled the plug on its sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. Before this, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had already planned to bring the twisty and often convoluted series to a close with a fifth and final season, but those plans have been dashed as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs anywhere it can following its recent merger.
disneytips.com
Disney Park Updates Map to Include New Themed Land
For both die-hard Passholders and new visitors alike, maps are a staple of the Disney Parks realm. In addition to helping first-time Guests through wayfinding, a physical map of a Disney Park can serve as both a fun, free souvenir and an enticing advertisement for all the best experiences, eateries, and entertainment the theme park has to offer. All in all, a park map is essential to planning one’s Disney Parks trip.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review – bizarre, one-joke biopic
This extravagantly offbeat biopic of accordionist and parodist Weird Al Yankovic was co-written by Yankovic himself. And he is not, it seems, the most reliable of sources. Starring a very game Daniel Radcliffe in a curly wig, the film invents a parallel reality in which Weird Al was a superstar-dating, drug lord-slaughtering musical sensation, who was adored and revered by all who heard his lame lyrical reworkings of 80s pop songs. It’s mildly amusing, and Evan Rachel Wood is great fun as an evil Madonna. But one joke – even a joke as bizarre as this – is not enough to sustain a whole movie.
WDW News Today
2022 ‘Star Wars’ Life Day Merchandise Arrives at Black Spire Outpost in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With a little over two weeks before the start of Life Day on November 17, “Star Wars” inspired merchandise and accessories are starting to arrive at the Disneyland Resort. We found this collection of Life Day merchandise at Creature Stall in the Black Spire Outpost Market at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. We also found most of these items available on shopDisney.com.
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
coaster101.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!
It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
WWLP 22News
Best Star Wars dog costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.
Gizmodo
Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie
There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year. We know...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
When a person loses a loved one, you never quite get over it. But, eventually, you do have to move forward. And that was one of the many dilemmas the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had. What do you do in a sequel to a movie whose star, Chadwick Boseman, tragically died? Do you recast the role? Do you even make the movie?
