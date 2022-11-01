Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...

24 DAYS AGO