Dennis Quaid Remembers Jerry Lee Lewis: ‘An American Icon’ [Picture]
Dennis Quaid is among the many stars, fans and friends who turned to social media to honor Jerry Lee Lewis after his death on Friday (Oct. 28). Quaid — who portrayed Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire — remembered Lewis as "an American icon." Lewis'...
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell-Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Wynonna Judd + Friends Deliver a Night No One Expected During ‘Love Is Alive’ Show [Review]
Wynonna Judd and friends gave fans at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center the show they wanted in Nashville on Thursday night (Nov. 3), even if it wasn't quite the show they were expecting. The Judds: Love Is Alive — the Final Concert was billed as a night to recreate...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean’s ‘Anchorman’ Costumes Are Their Most Elaborate Halloween Look Yet [Watch]
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have come up with some pretty epic Halloween couple's costumes in years past, but in 2022, they outdid themselves with their most elaborate look yet. This year, the star couple went as Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from the Anchorman moves, sparing no attention...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Lyle Lovett Returns to Austin City Limits With Enchanting ’12th of June’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Lyle Lovett will make his triumphant return to Austin City Limits on Saturday (Nov. 5), and Taste of Country and The Boot are giving you an exclusive first look at his performance. The episode marks the Texas native and ACL Hall of Fame member's first headlining appearance on the ACL...
Willie Nelson’s Historic Rural Retreat for Sale for $2.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Leslie Jordan’s Light Shines in New LoCash + Blanco Brown Collab, ‘Let It Slide’ [Watch]
After several teases of his upcoming collaboration with LoCash and Blanco Brown, Leslie Jordan’s jubilant new song “Let It Slide” is finally out. The feel-good country-trap tune and its accompanying music video are the first posthumous musical releases since Jordan's tragic death last month. Filmed in a...
Parker McCollum Shines in ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut [Exclusive Premiere]
Parker McCollum is making his debut on Austin City Limits on Saturday (Oct. 29), and Taste of Country and The Boot are sharing two songs from his performance ahead of the episode in this exclusive premiere. The upcoming episode focuses on Lone Star Country, which showcases McCollum's roots in Conroe,...
Wynonna Judd Mentors Younger Artists by Telling Them What NOT to Do
Wynonna Judd has become a mentor figure to several younger female country artists, and while she takes the role seriously, she doesn't feel comfortable telling any of them what they ought to do. Instead, the Country Music Hall of Famer advises some of her younger counterparts what not to do when it comes to their lives and careers.
Mike McClure Seeks ‘Providence’ on First New Great Divide Album in 20 Years: ‘It’s Full Circle’
"I'm trying to find hope." Mike McClure is chatting on the phone from his home in Seymour, Texas, and preparing to celebrate the release of a new record with The Great Divide, a band he started in Stillwater, Okla., in 1992, and a band that broke up a decade later. It seems surreal to McClure that he's doing press for a new Great Divide album in 2022.
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Kelly Lang Shows off Her Sexy Side on ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ [Exclusive Premiere]
From the moment Kelly Lang recorded her cover of the Tina Turner classic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” she knew she wanted to create a sexy music video to go with it. The singer-songwriter just wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to star in it.
Phil Vassar, Deana Carter Invite Brighter Days in Holiday Duet, ‘Brand New Year’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).
See Chris Stapleton’s Adoring Message to Wife Morgane on 15th Anniversary [Pictures]
Chris Stapleton can craft some of the most beautiful songs in country music, but when it comes to his wife Morgane, he doesn't need lengthy lyrics to express how deeply he cares for her. The singer-songwriter shared his adoration for his bride on social media in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.
Reba McEntire Placed on Vocal Rest
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Thursday night's (Nov. 3) show in Raleigh, N.C., Friday's show in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday night's show in Indianapolis, Ind., have all been pushed to December. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule...
Longtime ‘Hee Haw,’ Grand Ole Opry Pianist Jerry Whitehurst Dead at 84
Jerry Whitehurst, who carved out a decades-long career as one of the most sought-after musicians in Nashville, has died. According to his obituary, Whitehurst died on Sunday (Oct. 30) at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Gerald Thomas Whitehurst on May 12, 1938, in Nashville, Whitehurst was...
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez. We also spy one of...
