ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
Taste of Country

Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
ALABAMA STATE
Taste of Country

Willie Nelson’s Historic Rural Retreat for Sale for $2.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Taste of Country

Mike McClure Seeks ‘Providence’ on First New Great Divide Album in 20 Years: ‘It’s Full Circle’

"I'm trying to find hope." Mike McClure is chatting on the phone from his home in Seymour, Texas, and preparing to celebrate the release of a new record with The Great Divide, a band he started in Stillwater, Okla., in 1992, and a band that broke up a decade later. It seems surreal to McClure that he's doing press for a new Great Divide album in 2022.
SEYMOUR, TX
Taste of Country

Phil Vassar, Deana Carter Invite Brighter Days in Holiday Duet, ‘Brand New Year’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Placed on Vocal Rest

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Thursday night's (Nov. 3) show in Raleigh, N.C., Friday's show in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday night's show in Indianapolis, Ind., have all been pushed to December. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy