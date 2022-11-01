ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Mary L. Plant – West Warwick

Mary L. (Johansen) Plant, 59, of West Warwick, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston. Born in Framingham, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward Johansen Sr., and his wife, Jeannine, of Woonsocket, and Harriet Hill, and her husband, Kenneth, of Oriental, N.C.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Blanche M. Bessette – North Smithfield

Blanche M. Bessette, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was married to her beloved husband, Emile Bessette, who passed in 1992, for 46 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Jean-Baptiste and Rita (Richer) Baril. Mother of...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Mary J. McKenna – Wrentham, Mass.

Mary J. (Gagnon) McKenna, 74, of Cumberland Road, Wrentham, Mass., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston. She was the beloved wife of William McKenna. Mr. & Mrs. McKenna had celebrated their 15 anniversary on Oct. 7. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late...
WRENTHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Paul Lincoln Foster – Lincoln

Paul Lincoln Foster, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his beloved home in Lincoln after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Paul, son of Dr Edward Foster and Barbara Keene Foster, was born in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended the Moses Brown school from 2nd through 10th grade and a special program at Brown University, completing his high school diploma at Pawtucket West High School. He joined the Cadet Corp at Norwich University and was commissioned in the Army at graduation. He completed his law degree at Suffolk University, served for eight years, and taught at West Point. Paul’s time at Norwich left an indelible mark. He promoted the school, volunteered time and attended events. The friendships he forged at Norwich would remain with him to the end of his life, and he was grateful to join his class as a new inductee to the "Old Guard" at the belated 50th reunion in 2021.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDEM removing docks from Echo Lake shoreline

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will start work on removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville next week, weather permitting, the agency announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The RIDEM acquired the 235-acre property, located on the west side of Echo Lake, in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

Ward says there is more work to be done

WOONSOCKET – City Council President John Ward, running for re-election, said in a press release, "I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the residents of Woonsocket for 22 years and I offer my service once again. I have worked to make the city government more responsive and transparent drafting ordinances to require monthly departmental reports as part of the City Council agenda, make the ARPA spending plan a public process, among several others."
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy