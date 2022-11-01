Paul Lincoln Foster, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his beloved home in Lincoln after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Paul, son of Dr Edward Foster and Barbara Keene Foster, was born in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended the Moses Brown school from 2nd through 10th grade and a special program at Brown University, completing his high school diploma at Pawtucket West High School. He joined the Cadet Corp at Norwich University and was commissioned in the Army at graduation. He completed his law degree at Suffolk University, served for eight years, and taught at West Point. Paul’s time at Norwich left an indelible mark. He promoted the school, volunteered time and attended events. The friendships he forged at Norwich would remain with him to the end of his life, and he was grateful to join his class as a new inductee to the "Old Guard" at the belated 50th reunion in 2021.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO