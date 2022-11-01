Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
WYFF4.com
Former SC high school coach and counselor to kids with special needs dies
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A former high school coach in South Carolina, who also owned a horse therapy ministry, has died. John Marshall Worley, 65, died Monday at St. Francis-Downtown, according to his obituary. (Video below was produced by Anderson County in June 5) Worley coached for 38 years...
Veterans parade to be held in Anderson
A Veterans parade will be held Sunday in Anderson.
wspa.com
Brashier Middle College Charter High School
Are you interested in saving money on college expenses? Are you looking for a different high school experience for your child? Check out Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville, SC.
Flying Magazine
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
gsabizwire.com
Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
WYFF4.com
Christmas music begins in Upstate before most can put away Halloween costumes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are barely through Halloween, but Christmas music fans will get a treat before they're even out of their candy coma. Upstate radio station Magic 98.9 will officially start the holiday season by switching to an all-holiday music format at 5 a.m., station representatives said in a news release.
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board
The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
Spartanburg School District 3 to install weapons detection systems
Spartanburg School District 3 announced Tuesday it will purchase and deploy weapons detection systems at all its schools within the next six to eight weeks.
collegianonline.com
Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience
For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.
WYFF4.com
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
