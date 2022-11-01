ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum

LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
LANDRUM, SC
gsabizwire.com

Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
crbjbizwire.com

South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
GREENVILLE, SC
collegianonline.com

Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience

For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
WYFF4.com

Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
WYFF4.com

Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy