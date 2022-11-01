Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Airports partners with Mayor Turner, community leaders to educate hundreds of citizens on human trafficking
HOUSTON – The Houston Airports and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference Friday to discuss education on human trafficking. Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their strategies and programs with the public.
Click2Houston.com
‘Condemn these hate-based attacks’: Election-related hate reason for advocacy for Greater Houston Coalition for Civility in Elections
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Greater Houston Coalition for Civility in Elections (GHCCE) held a news conference Thursday to call for political leaders and candidates in the Nov. 8 election to refrain from election-related hate and to condemn it when it occurs. GHCCE urged candidates for elected office to...
Click2Houston.com
‘Rebuilding Together Houston’ pushing to save homes in Third Ward
HOUSTON – A Houston-based community revitalization program is helping seniors in the historic Third Ward make needed repairs to stay in their homes. Mary Banks began dancing for joy Thursday when Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH), HP and other partners helped her revitalize her again home. The 76-year-old lives in...
Click2Houston.com
Popeyes offering a BOGO this week: Here’s what you need to do to claim your free sandwich
HOUSTON – Popeyes is doing something special for National Sandwich Day: giving away free sandwiches -- with purchase -- through Nov. 9. When you buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo this week, you’ll get an extra sandwich for free. The special is only available on Popeyes.com or its app.
Click2Houston.com
Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′
HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m poor, but I’m a billionaire at heart,’ 37-year-old dealing with homelessness artist shares Jesus masterpiece off freeway
HOUSTON – There was a Jesus sighting along the northbound feeder lanes of U.S. 59 near Gessner Road Friday morning. The painting was challenging for any driver to miss. Even more difficult is the task of creating it. “I don’t think I will ever master it because we don’t...
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County...
Click2Houston.com
Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
Click2Houston.com
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Click2Houston.com
Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival
Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
Click2Houston.com
San Jacinto County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for San Jacinto County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. San Jacinto County. You can find more information about the...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
Click2Houston.com
Splashway! Where the Fun Lasts all Year Long
SHERIDAN – Surprise the kids with an overnight trip to an amusement park where they can camp, fish, and celebrate the holidays!. When you see those waterslides rising like a tangle of candy, you know you have arrived at Splashway. When summer melts away. The waterpark makes way for a whole lot of seasonal fun.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
Click2Houston.com
Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast
THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
Click2Houston.com
GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters. Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order...
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
