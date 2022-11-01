Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Dough Head Pizza joining cheesesteak hotspot
A new pizzeria is carving out its slice of South Philadelphia’s biggest cheesesteak destination. The common question for years has been Pat’s or Geno’s when it came time for a late-night food run. Now Dough Head’s Pizza is offering hungry people an alternative. Owned by Joe...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hung from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
Home with Battle of the Brandywine Significance Earns Historic Marker
Brinton 1704 House.Image via Brinton 1704 House and Historic Site. The William Brinton 1704 House, located at 21 Oakland Road in West Chester, was recently assigned a historic marker with help from the Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution and its Color Guard, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
2 South Philadelphia eateries get heckled after declining Astros' catering request
"All of a sudden people with southern accents are trying to order pizza and saying nasty stuff," said Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo's Pizzeria.
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
Comments / 0