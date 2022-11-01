ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!

By Jeff Belonger
myphillyalive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate

Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CJ Coombs

The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

