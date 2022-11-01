Read full article on original website
Related
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Benzinga
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs
One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. Since its peak, the value of the coin has fallen back to earth. Here’s a look at how much the coin could be worth if it returns to all-time highs.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum Attempt Bullish Breaks As Dogecoin Lays Low: Here's What To Watch Over The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD climbed about 4% at one point during Friday’s 24-hour trading session before pulling back slightly. Ethereum ETH/USD showed strength in comparison, surging almost 10% higher at one point, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking about 2% above Thursday’s closing price after slumping 5.85% Thursday evening. The crypto...
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
Benzinga
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs: 'I Grew The Company Size Too Quickly'
On Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. Earlier this year, Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board ending his formal relationship with the company. With the ongoing layoff fiasco happening at Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey has come forward to take responsibility, saying he...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a...
Business Insider
Who would want to join Twitter now? It's still hiring for more than 90 roles despite cutting thousands of jobs
Job adverts for seven roles at Twitter are still advertised on LinkedIn after being posted on the professional networking site two weeks ago.
Crypto Analyst Details Potential Dogecoin Rally, Here's What Could Trigger Bullish Action
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett have said that the slightly higher unemployment rate in the U.S. should be bearish for the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and bullish for the crypto market. During a recent interaction on Twitter, he said that Dogecoin's DOGE/USD performance shows bullish signs. "If DOGE can...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Here Are The Reasons Binance CEO Invested In Twitter: 'We Want To Help Solve Problems'
Amid worldwide furor surrounding Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Binance BNB/USD CEO Changpeng Zhao said the microblogging website did not have a proper business model earlier and that Musk and cryptocurrencies can together unlock innovative business models, that do not involve selling users’ data. Zhao took...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Take a look at the cartoons drawn by the Twitter 'troublemaker' who's been let go after Elon Musk's takeover
Emmanuel Cornet, who liked poking fun at Twitter with his satirical cartoons, was a software engineer for the company until being laid off this week.
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter
Benzinga
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
Benzinga
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Ethereum Tops $1,600 Following US Jobs Data; Dogecoin Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher on Friday following the release of US jobs data. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate came in at 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded...
Comments / 0