Fort Worth, TX

Focus Daily News

BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help

DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
