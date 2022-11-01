Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store. The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3. Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was...
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
BREAKING DeSoto Police Investigate Home Invasion, Seek Public’s Help
DeSoto Police are asking for the public’s help with information about a late Friday morning home invasion by three armed suspects who broke into a home on the 1000 block of June Bug Lane. The home invasion left the three residents, two juveniles and an elderly woman unhurt but with their hands in zip-ties. It was not clear if anything was stolen during the break-in.
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board
DALLAS - A driver in a stolen Dodge Charger and the driver of an SUV led multiple law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase. SKY 4 first caught a glimpse of the child when the driver of the stolen Charger ditched it and got into a waiting SUV. The...
Fort Worth miniature train faces ultimatum to get up and running
The Forest Park Miniature Train has been a staple of Fort Worth. But it's currently off the tracks.
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested
A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
Mother, Two Children Hospitalized, Hit by SUV While Walking to School
A mother and two of her children were injured Thursday morning on their walk to school. According to Fort Worth Police, a woman and her children were walking to Comanche Springs Elementary on the 8100 block of Comanche Springs when they were hit by an SUV. Police said the SUV...
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
