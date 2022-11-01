ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Benzinga

These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ

Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Benzinga

'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Benzinga

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy