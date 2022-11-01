Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Benzinga
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
Benzinga
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Benzinga
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga
