Related
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
New York Update: Cannabis Retail License Approvals, Timeline, Criticism Of New Commercial Guidance
On Thursday, Axel Bernabe of the New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) told a Business of Cannabis conference in New York City, that the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses “could be approved in about two weeks.” He referred to plans for an upcoming Cannabis Control Board (CCB) meeting, expected to meet on November 21 when the first set of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses could be approved.
Benzinga
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: A Stroke of Genius or Pure Madness?
A little over a year ago, El Salvador made a bold bet on Bitcoin. The Central American nation of 6.5 million residents became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Led by its young president, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador sought to change its economic fortunes overnight with this decision.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Benzinga
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Benzinga
Agrify's PX10 Hydrocarbon Cannabis Extractor To Be Installed At 3 Facilities
Agrify Corporation AGFY announced that its recently launched PX10 hydrocarbon cannabis extractor will soon be installed at three customer facilities, including through a new engagement with Alchemist Ventures in Maryland. As per the terms of the purchase agreement with Alchemist, Agrify will be providing a full suite of extraction and...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Elizabeth Warren Says Apple And Other Tech Giants' Auto Forays Have 'Alarming' Implications, Calls On Regulators To Act
Big tech’s foray into self-driving technology and, as an extension, into the automotive industry hasn’t gone down well with lawmakers. What Happened: Big tech’s expansion into the automotive industry poses serious concerns about emerging competition and consumer protection issues, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a letter addressed to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
Benzinga
How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?
Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
5 New Jersey Fintechs Aiming To Make Your Financial Life Easier
While San Francisco and New York City may be the fintech capitals of America, New Jersey is quickly on the rise. According to the website Billtrust.com, many fintech companies are making the exodus from the Big Apple to the Garden State. Via the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the state...
Benzinga
'Position For A Recovery In The Stock Market': 8 Experts React To October Jobs Report, What It Means For The Fed
The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. "We think it is prudent to position for a recovery in the stock market," one market expert said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs...
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Telefonica Doubles FCF In Q3; Clocks €10.3B Revenue Aided By Strength In Brazil, Hispam
Telefonica SA TEF reported third-quarter revenue growth of 11.2% year-on-year to €10.34 billion. The strong growth in revenues in the third quarter was driven by double-digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%). Telefónica Tech’s revenues grew 68.6% Y/Y to...
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Benzinga
Consumers' Cannabis Purchasing Patterns Are Determined By Price, Ease of Access, Says Study
This study was originally published by NORML and appears here with permission. Consumers’ decisions regarding whether to purchase cannabis products from the legal market or the unregulated market are influenced primarily by price and convenience, according to data published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Canadian...
Benzinga
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
