A new inspection sticker rule takes effect Nov. 1. What to know.

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has said the change is being made to ensure that all vehicles are inspected every year.

Joanne Rathe / The Boston Globe, File

A new process for vehicle inspection stickers in Massachusetts goes into effect Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, any vehicles with an expired inspection sticker, after they pass inspection, will be given a sticker displaying the month when the vehicle should have been inspected.

That means that as of Nov. 1, any drivers who are late to getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year will no longer be given a sticker showing the month when the new inspection occurred.

Anyone who has a vehicle inspection sticker that expired in the previous calendar year will be given a January sticker for the year that the new inspection took place, no matter what month it takes place.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has said the change is being made to ensure that all vehicles are inspected every year.

“Check your date. Don’t be late!” a press release from the RMV reads.

Driving with an expired sticker or in an uninspected vehicle can result in a moving violation, additional fines, or even a surchargeable incident, which would increase the owner’s insurance costs.

“Motor vehicle inspections are required to be conducted yearly and play an integral part in helping to facilitate roadway safety across the Commonwealth,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement. “Vehicle owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle inspection sticker, and have their vehicles inspected on time to ensure that key safety items such as lighting devices, tire treads, and front ball joints are in working condition.”

The changes will not impact the process or requirements for newly purchased vehicles, and there will be no difference for drivers who get their vehicles inspected on time or before the due date. Those who are on time will keep receiving a sticker that displays the month the vehicle was inspected.

Ella Lynn
4d ago

doesn't matter cuz illlegal immigrants are driving around without a lic or ins, sooo, what's another 'law' they'll avoid. how about fixing the roads, pot holes and not sticking it to the legal working American people that are already paying too much.

Harry11
4d ago

What about the roads? When will you inspect the road to make sure it's safe for my car?!

