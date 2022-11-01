ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest.

Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records.

The parents brought the child, unconscious, to the hospital late Sunday night and told doctors at the time that the cellphone the 18-month-old was holding had exploded, KSAT reported. Doctors determined that the child had been shot after examining him and called the police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI, police said witnesses said that Fraga was playing with a pistol “recklessly” when it went off, hitting the child. Witnesses also described hearing a noise that sounded like a balloon popping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TvKG_0iuS1CeX00

The child had been in a stroller holding the cellphone when it happened. In the arrest report, police said the bullet went through the cellphone before hitting the child in the chest, WOAI reported.

Fraga was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
LEON VALLEY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why

A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver runs over man’s legs after argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Valley police are looking for a driver who they say ran over a man’s leg after that man either jumped or was pushed from the vehicle. They found the man, who is in his 30s or 40s, near Loop 410 and Bandera Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
LEON VALLEY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
130K+
Followers
138K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy