Elk Grove police searching for stabbing suspect, closing some residential roadways

Police were searching an Elk Grove neighborhood Tuesday morning for a suspect believed to have stabbed a family member, authorities said.

Officers established a search perimeter around a house and closed a stretch of Springhurst Drive between Heathermist Way and Goldy Glen Way, the Elk Grove Police Department said in social media posts shortly after 7 a.m.

SWAT officers searched the involved house but did not find the suspect, the Police Department said in an update just before 8 a.m.

The victim, a male, was taken by family members to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive, the department said in an update just after 9:45 a.m.