ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove police searching for stabbing suspect, closing some residential roadways

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Police were searching an Elk Grove neighborhood Tuesday morning for a suspect believed to have stabbed a family member, authorities said.

Officers established a search perimeter around a house and closed a stretch of Springhurst Drive between Heathermist Way and Goldy Glen Way, the Elk Grove Police Department said in social media posts shortly after 7 a.m.

SWAT officers searched the involved house but did not find the suspect, the Police Department said in an update just before 8 a.m.

The victim, a male, was taken by family members to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive, the department said in an update just after 9:45 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
712
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy