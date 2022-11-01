Read full article on original website
19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving
Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms. These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?. Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?. Cooking the perfect turkey...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’
If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
Three Things To Do With Pumpkins After Halloween
I know I'm not the only one who, in all honestly, cannot wait for the day after Halloween to get rid of the carved pumpkins that are sitting on my porch. I've had squirrels, birds, and some other animals eating away at them since they've been carved and now they're looking a little sad.
WATCH: You’ll Bear-ly Believe How Close One Hunter Got to a Big Black Bear
Talk about getting too close for comfort. A hunter came within what looked like inches of a mama bear and her two cubs while sitting in the blind. Jamie Stephens was in the woods hunting deer. After not seeing anything for days, his patience finally paid off. But it wasn't deer he was rewarded with. It was three black bears. "That's crazy I have never seen a bear out here. That's awesome dude," Stephens said.
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
Kit Kats Are Reportedly Made of Recycled Kit Kats (Let Us Explain…)
It's got chocolate. It's got wafers. It's sharable among hungry pals. What's not to love about breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar? But do you know how it's made?. Thanks to a new viral video, the sugary secrets are being revealed as one popular YouTuber claims to know what happens behind the scenes while creating the delicious candy lover favorite.
Saying Goodbye to Your Best Friend is One of the Hardest Things to Do
Goodbye is one of the hardest words to say, especially when it's for the last time. Knowing they're in a better place doesn't make it any easier. I had to tearfully say goodbye to my best friend Molly after 14 years and my heart is breaking. Molly was our dog...
‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa
So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.
Going All Out With Holiday Decorations? Don’t Fall For This Grinch’s Scam
If you’re planning to go all out on the decorations for the Christmas season this year be on the lookout for Grinches trying to scam you with phony promises for holiday decor. You're looking for that perfect holiday decoration for your home or lawn and happen to find it...
Watch Sweet 8-Year-Old Trick or Treater in NY Refill Empty Candy Bowl From His Bag
Kindness goes a long way especially when you think no one is watching. A sweet 8-year-old trick-or-treater in New York refilled an empty candy bowl on a neighbor's porch so other kids could have something on Halloween too. And it was all caught on camera. "Here, you can have it,"...
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH
In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
Is Trick-Or-Treating on Halloween Turning Into A Political Battle?
In our lives, there are several people who take their kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween. This year was no different as I was discussing with some people I know about the holiday, but something very questionable came up when we were all discussing their plans. Someone brought up how Halloween...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
