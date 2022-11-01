ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Historic Chicago Golf Club named host of 2033 U.S. Women's Open

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrP6e_0iuS0rRB00
Photo: David Alexander/Getty Images

Chicago Golf Club has hosted USGA championships across three centuries, but never a U.S. Women’s Open. That will change in 2033, the USGA has announced, when the biggest championship in women’s golf heads to the historic club. The Charles Blair Macdonald club will also host the 2036 Walker Cup Match.

Chicago Golf Club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, including the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018, won by Dame Laura Davies. Other championships include the U.S. Open (1897, 1900 and 1911); U.S. Amateur (1897, 1905, 1909 and 1912); U.S. Women’s Amateur (1903); Walker Cup (1928 and 2005); U.S. Senior Amateur (1979).

Founded in 1892, Chicago Golf Club debuted the first 18-hole course in the United States in 1893 and became one of five founding member clubs of the USGA in 1894.

“The history of the USGA and American golf can’t be told without Chicago Golf Club, and just over 125 years after hosting its first USGA championship, we’re thrilled to announce our return for two additional significant events,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “With the tremendous support of its members and a world-class venue, we’re confident that Chicago Golf Club will deliver memorable moments and an opportunity for golf fans around the world to see one of the country’s finest golf venues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVWRN_0iuS0rRB00
Laura Davies of England poses with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open trophy after winning in the final round at Chicago Golf Club on July 15, 2018 in Wheaton, Illinois. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open will be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time. Other upcoming venues include The Riviera Country Club (2026), Inverness Club (2027), Oakmont Country Club (2028, 2038), Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (2029), The Los Angeles Country Club (2032) and Merion Golf Club (2034, 2046).

The 2023 Walker Cup will be contested at the Old Course in St. Andrews and the 2025 edition will be Cypress Point.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
industrytoday.com

Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters

International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
WOOD DALE, IL
better.net

13 Most Powerful Philanthropists and Nonprofit Leaders Driving Change in Chicago and Beyond in 2022

According to the Giving US annual report on philanthropy, published by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, charitable giving in the United States increased by 4 percent last year. Chicagoland is ranked the 11th most altruistic region in the country. Our 2022 list of Chicago’s top changemakers, both philanthropists and nonprofit leaders, includes individuals who are making an impact by supporting initiatives that address some of the most significant issues we are facing right now. Meet these local superstars who are driving positive change in Chicago and beyond.
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
OAK PARK, IL
KICK AM 1530

This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest

A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
CHICAGO, IL
newtriernews.org

Amazing season for boys golf ends in state title

After dominating first day of state tournament, Trevians won first title since 2003. Despite a ten stroke lead after day one, Hinsdale Central came back to tie it by the later rounds, but the Trevians managed to regain the lead with clutch swings near the end. Johnny Creamean, who finished with the best individual round in the state at 146 strokes, especially showcased his ability to maintain his composure.
HINSDALE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy