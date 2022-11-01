Read full article on original website
Ravlin leads Underwood past Pella Christian as Eagles punch ticket to UNI-Dome
(Underwood) -- For the first time in 20 years, the Underwood Eagles (11-0) are going to the UNI-Dome to play in the Iowa high school Class 1A state football semifinals. A back-and-forth thriller on a cold and rainy night saw Underwood take down Pella Christian (9-2) 47-28 in the quarterfinals Friday.
Lynnville-Sully downs AHSTW in state quarterfinal
(Sully) -- AHSTW football's memorable 2022 campaign ended on Friday night. The Vikings couldn't overcome some early miscues -- or the adverse conditions -- in a 20-0 loss to Lynnville-Sully in a Class A state quarterfinal. "I'm really proud of this group," Coach G.G. Harris said. "The effort and everything...
Lewis Central shakes off slow start to get back to Dome
(Council Bluffs) – For the second-straight season, the Lewis Central football team is headed to the UNI-Dome. The Class 4A No. 1 Titans (11-0) overcame a slow start and pulled away to beat Glenwood (7-4) 47-24 in a quarterfinal Friday night and move within two wins of back-to-back state championships.
LC qualifies seven events for state swimming
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
Men's College Soccer (11/5): Creighton advances in Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton advanced in Big East Tournament action to highlight Saturday's slate of regional men's college soccer action. Men's Regional College Soccer (11/5)
South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley
(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
Talking With Tom (Week 11): Glenwood & Harlan
(KMAland) -- With state quarterfinals looming, KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore hit the road to chat with a pair of coaches on the cusp of taking their teams to Cedar Falls. Coach Moore stopped in Glenwood for a conversation with Coach Cory Faust and to Harlan, where he spoke with their head coach, Todd Bladt.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/3): Nebraska, Creighton, UNI drop conference tourney semifinals
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and UNI women's soccer all lost in conference tournament semifinals on Thursday. Michigan State 2 Nebraska 1 (Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal) Georgetown 1 Creighton 0 (Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal) Missouri State 2 Northern Iowa 1 (Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Semifinal)
St. Albert's Lillie finds right fit at UNI
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Colin Lillie recently opted to take his running talents to the Division I level. On Friday, the two-time state medalist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment to run at Northern Iowa. "I'm grateful for the opportunity," Lillie said. "I'm excited to get...
Finally healthy, Platte Valley excited for potential deep run in playoffs
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley is finally healthy, and it’s coming at the right time as they head into the Missouri playoffs. Fifth-ranked Platte Valley opens the postseason this Saturday when they host South Holt (6-4), and it’s likely they will have all 23 of their players dressed and healthy.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/3): Omaha downs UMKC
(KMAland) -- Omaha won a Summit League meeting with UMKC in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
Funeral arrangements set for long-time Shenandoah coach, teacher
(KMAland) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for former Shenandoah coach and teacher Jeff Moores. Moores, who passed away on Wednesday, started his teaching and coaching career in Shenandoah in 1979, serving as an assistant or head coach for girls basketball, track & field, girls cross country, baseball and boys basketball.
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa
Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:. 11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial, with military honors by...
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
