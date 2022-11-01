Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Benzinga
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Benzinga
Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / INNODATA INC. INOD today announced that it will report Third Quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Q3 Operating Earnings Climb 20% Year-Over-Year But Slip 16% From Q2
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced a loss for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30, reflecting the dire state of the financial markets, which weighed on its investments. Operating profit, derived from a slew of businesses under its fold, however, improved year-over-year.
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vir Biotechnology
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Vir Biotechnology VIR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Crypto Analyst Details Potential Dogecoin Rally, Here's What Could Trigger Bullish Action
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett have said that the slightly higher unemployment rate in the U.S. should be bearish for the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and bullish for the crypto market. During a recent interaction on Twitter, he said that Dogecoin's DOGE/USD performance shows bullish signs. "If DOGE can...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Peering Into Pulmonx's Recent Short Interest
Pulmonx's LUNG short percent of float has risen 6.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.73 million shares sold short, which is 12.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 12.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Why Did Shares Of Twilio Close Down Almost 35% On Friday?
Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO closed down 34.61% at $42.74 on Friday after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below consensus estimates. While the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and revenues, fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.005 billion came in shy of the $1.07 billion consensus estimate. The...
Comments / 0