Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers were already hot on the trail. The win over Alabama should keep the momentum going.
