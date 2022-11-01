ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media

Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

VIDEO: Ashford discusses tough loss at Miss. State, Cadillac Williams and more

STARKVILLE, Mississippi—Coming back from down 24-3, Auburn forced overtime against Mississippi State before falling 39-33 to the Bulldogs to fall to 3-6 on the season. Rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 256 yard night on the ground for the Tigers, quarterback Robby Ashford didn't have a great night throwing the ball, but battled to the end in the loss. He talks about the loss, the fight of the team, Cadillac Williams and much more in this postgame video.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy