New Castle, IN

WISH-TV

DNR finds 5 stolen vehicles in White River during sonar training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers were able to locate five stolen vehicles underwater. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers were able to find five vehicles in the White River near Raymond Street while doing sonar training last week. On Thursday, all five vehicles were pulled...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase

STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

2nd Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament begins

(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) announced Thursday the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially started. The contest consists of 54 companies that will face off in a single-elimination bracket format where winners are chosen through online fan voting. Initial matchups and byes...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana man

(WANE) — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet, who was last seen Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. in Zionsville, Indiana. Caillouet is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The entrance ramp closure provided...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

