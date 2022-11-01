Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
DNR finds 5 stolen vehicles in White River during sonar training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers were able to locate five stolen vehicles underwater. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers were able to find five vehicles in the White River near Raymond Street while doing sonar training last week. On Thursday, all five vehicles were pulled...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
WANE-TV
More than 1,000 without power as strong winds sweep through northeast Indiana
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Saturday evening as high winds swept through Allen County, according to the I&M outage map. I&M said the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages from southwest Michigan...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
Training exercise leads to discovery of several stolen vehicles in the White River
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles during a recent training exercise in the White River in Indianapolis. Police said crews were completing sonar training when they discovered the stolen vehicles nearly 40 yards from the shore and in 12 feet of water. Police said some of...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
14news.com
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
WANE-TV
2nd Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament begins
(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce (ICC) announced Thursday the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially started. The contest consists of 54 companies that will face off in a single-elimination bracket format where winners are chosen through online fan voting. Initial matchups and byes...
Illinois Mountain Lion Arrested For Loitering, Sent To Indiana
I know. You're probably thinking that deporting an aimless mountain lion to Indiana is a little harsh. I'd be tempted to agree, but keep in mind Illinois gave this cat who wandered all the way here from Nebraska time to move on to other places, but it just didn't happen.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert declared for missing Indiana man
(WANE) — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet, who was last seen Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. in Zionsville, Indiana. Caillouet is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing...
shelbycountypost.com
Entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The entrance ramp closure provided...
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
